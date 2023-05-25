Don Carlos

Reggae legend Don Carlos, an originating member of Black Uhuru, will be performing at the Marisa Funk Theater in Grass Valley on June 3. 

 Courtesy of The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley will be hosting Don Carlos at the Marisa Funk Theater on June 3. 

This reggae musician will also be accompanied by two opening acts: Kailash and Selecta Prime. For over 40 years, Carlos has been one of the most consistent and busiest touring acts in reggae music, according to organizers. 

