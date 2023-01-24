Representatives from The Gambia tour various Yuba County facilities

Sandeep Sidhu talked about the Crayon Kiosk iPad station with Chairman Foday Danjo, left, and Vice Chairman Yuba Jawara, right, of the Basse Area Council at the Yuba County Library on Jan. 20.

 Courtesy of Basse Area Council

Following nearly a year of international communication, Yuba County administrators welcomed delegates from The Gambia last week to tour county infrastructure and facilities.

Upon browsing his social media feed, Basse Area Council Vice Chairman Yuba Jawara stumbled upon a social media page for Yuba County. Jawara said that he was amused to see that he shared a name with a region of California, and was inspired to learn more about the various programs and facilities in Yuba County in hopes of replicating them in his own city’s infrastructure. 

Tags

Recommended for you