Kya Riley

Kya Riley, 11, has won multiple state and western regional gymnastics titles in four years at Riley’s Gymnastics Academy in Yuba City.

 By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com

In just 10 years, Riley’s Gymnastics Academy has grown from 25 young gymnasts to 600 students competing in an 8,500-square-foot building that is set up to host multiple sports and regional tournaments.

Riley’s Gymnastics Academy is just one part of the new Yuba Elite Sports Academy at 1395 Sunsweet Blvd. in Yuba City, but the team is loaded with talent under the direction of former NCAA Division I gymnast Nicole Riley.

Tags

Recommended for you