In just 10 years, Riley’s Gymnastics Academy has grown from 25 young gymnasts to 600 students competing in an 8,500-square-foot building that is set up to host multiple sports and regional tournaments.
Riley’s Gymnastics Academy is just one part of the new Yuba Elite Sports Academy at 1395 Sunsweet Blvd. in Yuba City, but the team is loaded with talent under the direction of former NCAA Division I gymnast Nicole Riley.
One of Riley’s most promising young students is her daughter, Kya Riley, who at just 11 years old has accomplished multiple state and western regional honors while representing Riley’s Gymnastics Academy.
Kya Riley is a level 8 out of 10 Junior Olympic gymnast, who has claimed two California state all-around titles, four state vault championships and a pair of Western Regional vault honors in four years in the gym.
In addition, Kya Riley has been dubbed top 100 vaulters in the country for 2023. It’s an honor posted all across Riley’s Gymnastics Academy, which opened its new location off State Highway 99 and Sunsweet Boulevard nearly a year ago.
Nicole Riley, a Yuba City High graduate and former gymnast at UC Santa Barbara, said the new location allows a better foundation for Kya and her students to thrive.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to live my dream and see the benefits this has for all the students that come here,” Nicole Riley said.
Kya Riley may be the one most ready right now to follow in her mother’s footsteps of competing at the collegiate level. While she is only 11, Riley said becoming a college gymnast is the dream, and one she hopes to fulfill moving forward.
Riley said she most likes the family atmosphere of Riley’s Gymnastics Academy, equating it to her home away from home.
“Right when I started, I knew I loved gymnastics. If I ever quit, I don’t know what I would do,” Riley said. “It’s like a big family.”
At the forefront of the family is Nicole Riley, who left a career in the medical field to pursue a new career as a gymnastics instructor. In 10 years, she not only has sent gymnasts like her daughter to state and western regional competitions, Riley has earned certificates of recognition from the Yuba City City Council and essentially put gymnastics on the map in Yuba-Sutter.
Without any area high schools or colleges offering gymnastics programs, Riley’s Gymnastics Academy is the place to be for up and coming gymnasts in Yuba-Sutter.
And it’s all thanks to Riley, owner and founder of Riley’s Gymnastics Academy and mother to perhaps the next college gymnast to come out of the region.
“I am grateful for my mom because I just couldn’t do gymnastics without her,” Kya Riley said. “I look up to my mom a lot because she is very independent and a really nice, kind woman.”