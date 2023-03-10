The following photos were taken from an excursion hosted by Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture on Feb. 18. On a sunny Saturday morning, a group of 25 hikers were led up to Peace Valley Overlook through the oak strewn cattle pastures of Dean Place, a family owned ranch established in 1898.
Dean Place is one of a handful of working ranches that now occupy the Sutter Buttes mountain range. This land was once a place of refuge to the surrounding native tribes, both spiritually and physically. It is said that indigenous peoples considered the land sacred and that the souls of their ancestors would rest at the Sutter Buttes before journeying on to the afterlife.
The remnants of Maidu and Nissenan culture still resonate though these hills, their secrets tucked away like broken time capsules. The history of these people can not be rectified but through the voices of their own. It is not my place as a journalist, author, or otherwise to attempt and transcribe, I can only acknowledge the origin of these lands and tread its soil with great privilege and care.
These photos were selected to reflect the land's current state, and give insight to how it is being stewarded through agricultural practices. The work and cooperation of land owners, such as Margit Sands of Dean Place, the volunteers of Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes, and staff at Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust, have worked to preserve the area's natural integrity and provide unique educational opportunities.
For more information about Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes, visit middlemountainhikes.org, or call 530-370-4777.