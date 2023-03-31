The Ellyson family saw history repeat itself for the first time in 30 years when the Marysville High School boys basketball team captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship over Calaveras, 65-63 on Feb. 24 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kayden Ellyson, the team’s point guard and top assist man, played the unsung hero most of the season, dishing off pristine passes to top scorers and MaxPreps.com all-Sac-Joaquin selections Joshua Brown Jr. and Amrin Mann. With the three leading men, not to mention many others, Marysville captured a season-long goal that the team had put down long before the ball flung into the air.
“I named our text message group chat ‘Ring Season’ at the beginning of the year before we even played our first game,’ Ellyson said.
The title, the first one for Marysville since 1993, joined Kayden with his father, David Ellyson, a local businessman in town and the sixth man and perimeter threat on the 1993 team.
David Ellyson said this year’s run resembled a dream, and when Marysville finally captured that elusive championship, it made it much sweeter that his son, Kayden, was front and center.
“Over the years, I have always supported MHS and would be there to cheer on all their teams, but having one of my sons on the team to win a section title felt amazing,” the elder Ellyson said. “That was the best thing about watching history repeat – I was invested into this team a little more than other teams.”
David Ellyson said both the 1993 and 2023 teams had a team-first mindset.
Kayden Ellyson was the leading man of the team-first mentality, averaging a team-high 5.1 assists per contest during the team’s historic 24-game win streak and eventual 29-4 record.
“This year was a true testament of hard work pays off. Every single player on the entire team has worked so hard since freshman year to get where we are today,” Kayden Ellyson said. “Although some players didn’t start their high school careers at Marysville, we have all had the ‘section championship mindset’ engraved in our brains.”
In addition to the team, Kayden said his father was also an integral piece to the puzzle of a section championship.
Every night before tipoff, Kayden said his dad would ask about the game plan, specifically at the defensive end.
“He would then follow up my remarks with some wisdom of his own,” Kayden recalled. “I would always just sit there and listen to each and every tip he would give me so I could have all the knowledge I needed to play my best for that next game.”
Afterward, Kayden remembered his dad always leading with the good before the bad.
“No matter how good or bad I did, he would always make sure (to) acknowledge the good things that I did,” Kayden said.
Kayden said after four years, the knowledge he gained from his father was integral in snapping the three-decade drought.
But it was not solely the information passed along that led to the season outcome, as David Ellyson called his son a great talent with a will to learn in every aspect of the game.
He said both he and his son ran the offense well and played solid defense during their time at Marysville.
“He’s better than I was in a few areas of his game, but then I see some areas where we both excelled,” David recalls. “We both were able to run the offense, run the defense, and be the teammate to (go) through. He is much better than I was. … He is faster. He got that speed from his mother.”