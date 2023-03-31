David & Kayden Ellyson

David Ellyson (left) with his son, Kayden Ellyson, after Kayden followed his father with a Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball championship 30 years later.

 Courtesy photo

The Ellyson family saw history repeat itself for the first time in 30 years when the Marysville High School boys basketball team captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship over Calaveras, 65-63 on Feb. 24 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Kayden Ellyson, the team’s point guard and top assist man, played the unsung hero most of the season, dishing off pristine passes to top scorers and MaxPreps.com all-Sac-Joaquin selections Joshua Brown Jr. and Amrin Mann. With the three leading men, not to mention many others, Marysville captured a season-long goal that the team had put down long before the ball flung into the air.

