Colusa Farm Show sees successful 56th year
“It has been a great show,” said Laura Ford, CEO of the Colusa County Fairgrounds on Feb. 3 as the 56th annual Colusa Farm Show wrapped up at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa.
Deemed “the granddaddy of farm shows,” it’s grown from what was planned to be a one-time event in 1966 into the longest consecutively running exhibition of its kind on the West Coast.
Year after year, the show attracts more than 20,000 people from all over for the unique, hands-on and one-on-one experience offered at the show.
Ford said there were 276 vendors in attendance this year, with some traveling from as far away as Alaska and Pennsylvania to attend.
While hundreds of people got an up close look at the latest and greatest in the farming industry, Ford and her small staff, along with several 44th District Agricultural Association board members and Farm Show Committee members were behind the scenes working hard to make sure this year’s show went off without a hitch.
“It takes a village to host this show,” said Ford.
According to Ford, fairgrounds staff also had the assistance of this year’s 44th District Agricultural Association Junior Fair Board.
Fire destroys old Diamond Walnut factory
A portion of Highway 99 in Live Oak was closed in both directions on the morning of Feb. 4. after a major fire broke out at the old Diamond Walnut processing plant, which was vacant.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the fire started around 8 a.m. and residents to the north, south and west of the factory were evacuated while crews worked to contain the blaze.
“The walnut factory was the only item that burned, the residences surrounding it were kept safe by the fire department,” said Smallwood.
Responding fire departments used fire hydrants to obtain water throughout the city to put out the fire, according to Smallwood, and it was contained by 10:30 a.m. The structure, which was built in the 1920s, was destroyed by the fire.
Officials do not believe anyone was inside the plant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Several area fire departments responded to the fire. Smallwood said the Sutter Fire Department and the Live Oak Fire Department were the main agencies to respond, with mutual assistance provided by Cal Fire from Butte County, the Linda Fire Department, the Williams Fire Department, the Marysville Fire Department and the Yuba City Fire Department.
Rotary Club celebrates Mardi Gras with annual crab feed
The Rotary Club of Yuba City brought Mardi Gras to Yuba City with their 29th annual Crab Feed on Feb. 5.
The event featured a live and silent auction, a dessert auction, a no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab. Dinner also included a slow boil, biscuits and the famous cookie for dessert.
“Your definitely not going to walk away hungry,” said Joe McClure, 2022 event chairperson
New this year, live music was provided by the Kelly Twins and their dueling pianos.
The event, though scaled down to 600 people according to Rotary member Andi Richmond, helps raise money for many youth programs, including the speech contest, Interact Clubs at local high schools, and a retreat to Portola each summer to help build social skills for high school students.
Yuba City Rotary also helps fund youth scholarships with the help of the Crab Feed. This year, Yuba City Rotary Speech Chairperson Bill Highland said $50,000 in scholarships was earmarked for Sutter County seniors.