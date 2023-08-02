Center Stage Productions is set to open its first full-length production of “Seussical” on Friday directed by Corey Kersting, Morgan Kersting, and Tehya Phillips with choreography from Becca George and Mariah Larios.
Last year, the company hosted a sold-out production of “Seize the Day,” an original musical theater revue, and has since been hosting monthly workshops throughout the year.
Nearly 40 students between the ages of 7 and 17 have participated in these workshops, completing a rigorous training program that covers all aspects of musical theater including acting, voice training, movement, auditioning, resume development, rehearsal etiquette, and theater terminology.
Months of hard work has resulted in this summer’s youth production of “Seussical,” which will star notable student actors such as Cameron Kersting, Paige Clements, Lexy Osburn, Aedan DeMeritt, Taleah Aboltt, Emily Hessler, and Addison Kersting.
The company and its programs have been made possible through its collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“We were very excited when Corey and Morgan came to us and proposed the idea of Center Stage, an all-inclusive, professional level performing arts program for young people,” said David Read, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s executive director. “The fact that this vital program has achieved such success so quickly is a result of the level of the Kerstings’ professionalism, and we are very proud of this exciting partnership and what we are now able to offer to young people at no cost.”
The story begins with Horton the elephant hearing a noise coming from a speck of dust on a clover and quickly commits himself to protecting it and the Whos who live there. Jojo, a misfit Who who “doesn’t think normal thinks,” struggles to find his place in the tiny Who society while Gertrude McFuzz tries to catch the attention of her love – the kind and compassionate Horton. Through mishaps and adventures, these unique characters finally find what they seek: their places in their world.
“Seussical” is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, based on a collection of children’s stories by Dr. Seuss. Its plot is primarily based on “Horton Hears a Who!,” “Gertrude McFuzz,” and “Horton Hatches the Egg,’’ while also incorporating many of Seuss’s beloved characters and tales. The Broadway debut of this eccentric family production occurred on Nov. 30, 2000, and it has been widely performed nationwide ever since.
All “Seussical” performances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City located at 754 Plumas St. A total of six shows will be available throughout the first two weekends in August. Friday and Saturday performances will each begin at 7 p.m. with additional matinees held on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. Matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m. on each of those designated Saturdays.
Tickets are available online at yubasutterarts.org and cost $15 per person. Organizers encourage patrons to reserve their spots early as these performances, like last year’s, are anticipated to sell out.
Free parking is available on the streets and in the parking lots adjacent to the theater. For more information about Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.