Center Stage Productions is set to open its first full-length production of “Seussical” on Friday directed by Corey Kersting, Morgan Kersting, and Tehya Phillips with choreography from Becca George and Mariah Larios.

Last year, the company hosted a sold-out production of “Seize the Day,” an original musical theater revue, and has since been hosting monthly workshops throughout the year. 

