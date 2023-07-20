It’s once again time for locals to get their short films ready for the third annual “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” short film festival. Last year’s event was one of the biggest turn outs to date with a variety of submitted films covering a broad range of topics.
The deadline for entry into this year’s festival is fast approaching with submissions due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 27. Organizers believe that the short film format gives local filmmakers an opportunity to demonstrate their cinematic visions and be recognized at a public event. This applies to any and all filmmakers whether they be amateurs, professionals, or students.
Qualifying films are not to exceed 12 minutes in length, be rated family friendly or PG13, and must have been made within Yuba and Sutter counties.
“The idea is to focus on our community and channel the collective creativity of our residents,” said Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in a statement. “The festival also helps to feed interest in the new Yuba-Sutter Film Commission which is marketing the region to outside production companies.”
The 2023 season of “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” and all its qualifying films will be screened on Sept. 16 starting at 4pm at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Admission is $10 and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Filmmakers will be divided into three categories; amateur, professional, and student which includes grades 7-12 and those attending Yuba College. Film genres will run the gamut from animated works to documentaries, mockumentaries and scripted pieces to fictional stories and even music videos.
Films will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting, editing transitions, and use of music to create mood. The judging panel is said to be composed of professionals from the film industry and audience members will be given the opportunity to vote for a “People’s Choice Award.”
First place will win $200, second place gets $100, and third place earns $50 with the People’s Choice and Judge’s Award adding in an extra $100 accordingly.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about this event, including the full contest guidelines, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.