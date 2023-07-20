Short Film Festival

Winners of last year’s short film festival stand onstage for a group photo at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of David Read

It’s once again time for locals to get their short films ready for the third annual “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” short film festival. Last year’s event was one of the biggest turn outs to date with a variety of submitted films covering a broad range of topics.

The deadline for entry into this year’s festival is fast approaching with submissions due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 27. Organizers believe that the short film format gives local filmmakers an opportunity to demonstrate their cinematic visions and be recognized at a public event. This applies to any and all filmmakers whether they be amateurs, professionals, or students.

Tags

Recommended for you