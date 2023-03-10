On March 1, Slough House Social in Colusa announced on social media that its final day of operation would be March 19. This seemed to come as quite the surprise to the local community who responded with nearly 300 comments and 150 shares expressing their condolences.
“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the shares, likes, check-ins, positive words, and recommendations,” read a portion of Slough House Social’s post. “We would not have grown so big, so fast, if it weren’t for you.”
For those in the local comedy circuit, this news has an ever greater impact. Over the past couple years, Slough House’s outdoor patio had become a staple venue for Stoney Stone Comedy shows run by Stoney Meagher. Crowds enjoyed the lively atmosphere, quality food, and great views associated with this riverfront restaurant. Often referred to as a “fan favorite” gig, local comics had the rare opportunity to practice their quips in exchange for a little limelight, a bit of cash, and maybe a few more followers.
March 17 will mark the last comedy showcase and open mic session at Slough House for the foreseeable future. This event will run from 8-10 p.m. and feature the talents of Sinn Rella, Sam Mallett, Misty Landeros, Rudy G, Stoney Stone, and Gabriel Alexander. Admission is free, however the content is rated as “adult.”
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, organizers are hoping to see a good turn out and a fond farewell to both the business and the entertainment it hosted.
Slough House Social is located at 3249 Butte Slough Rd. in Colusa.