Mehmeet Kullar
Mehmeet Kullar first stumbled across the Yuba City Rotary Club as a SAYlove volunteer helping to clean-up the community.
That’s when Kullar met Bill Highland, who has many roles in the Yuba-Sutter community, including Yuba City Rotary Speech Chairperson.
Highland convinced Kullar to get involved in the virtual speech contest, which the River Valley High School then-junior won with one of her first prepared speeches ever.
Kullar said with the help of the Rotary speech contest, the River Valley senior is no longer a shy person helping clean up trash for SAYlove.
“I do think I will be doing a lot of public speaking,” Kullar said.
Mark Birtha
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland announced in February that it has partnered with Live Nation to bring a “diverse line-up” of concerts and entertainment options to the region for its upcoming Hard Rock Live indoor concert venue.
Officials with Hard Rock expected the new Hard Rock Live venue to open in late spring.
“The most exciting piece of the puzzle will be the opening of Hard Rock Live,” Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, previously told the Appeal. “It is a beautifully designed two-level, intimate … good sized event space that we can do clearly concerts … but we can also do charity events, and meetings, and presentations, and sort of you name it, we can fulfill it in that space. It brings another element of programming here to the region, to this area specifically, that doesn’t necessarily exist.”
Steven Dambeck
Steven Dambeck, a 40-year resident of Oregon House, is seeking to bring change to a region of the county that is ripe with potential.
What Dambeck said the foothills desperately needs is a way for the small-scale farmers of the area to more easily get their delicious products into the hands of more consumers. He said by doing so, the foothills would see greater economic prosperity among some that are struggling to get their homegrown goods out to a wider audience.
“We have to find farmers who care about the land,” said Dambeck. “And we need to find markets for the farmers.”
He said this area that once served gold miners was now pristine land just ready to be used.
Tom Reusser
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools announced Feb. 1 that students would be coming back to Shady Creek that week with a visit by about 40 students from Core Butte Charter School and Vina Elementary School.
“It’s exciting to officially welcome back students and staff to Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center,” said Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Tom Reusser in a statement. “It’s also a testament to our Shady Creek team for their love and determination to keep this school going. We’ve seen this pandemic force multiple types of doors to permanently close, but I’m proud to say Shady Creek is not one of them. We are proud to give our kids some normalcy during this crazy time and let them have some fun; all while learning at the same time.”
To keep students safe, Shady Creek said it will be implementing new COVID-19 safety protocols.
Nicole Newman
Wheatland Union High School, Lone Tree Elementary School and Wheatland Charter Academy were designated as Purple Star schools Jan. 24 by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
“It was important for us to apply for this because it gives us that distinction when military people are coming in that they can have a little less worry because they know their kids are going to someplace where they’re going to be supported,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District.
According to Newman, 15 percent of students at Wheatland Union High School have families in the military. Newman said about 160 students are connected to the military, whether they’re living on base or their parents work on base.