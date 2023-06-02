Sopa Thai Cuisine has become a staple of Yuba City's downtown district and one of the highest-rated restaurants in all of Sutter County. The business stands out for its authentic flavors, lively atmosphere, and regular local jam sessions complete with dancing.
While many have dined here, few have stopped to think about the person responsible for such culinary success.
So who is the face behind all this flavor?
Her name is Sopa Savedra and, believe it or not, Sopa Thai was her very first business endeavor.
“I'd never done anything like it before, and really didn't know anything about it,” said Savedra. “But my dream was to open my own business and I believed in myself and it happened.”
Savedra immigrated from Thailand to the United States around 1974 at the age of 18.
At the time, she was married to an airman stationed at Beale Air Force base, which brought her into the Yuba City area.
As the years went by, Savedra found herself working a variety of odd jobs including a county position for social serenity and a graveyard shift for a local produce packing plant. But in 2003, Savedra decided to take a gamble on herself and utilized her retirement savings to fund her culinary journey.
“There was no Thai restaurant here at the time so I wanted to share my culture,” explained Savedra. “Everything on the menu I created myself. Our food is very fresh and I hardly ever use anything frozen.”
It took about four years to be financially successful, and despite some setbacks, she was able to expand her Plumas Street location and duplicate her success at a second venue in Nevada City.
Those who have been to Sopa Thai are sure to have noticed the unique decor and seating area at the front left corner of the building. These items were all imported from Thailand, something Savedra used to do regularly when she operated a cultural gifts shop known as Sopa Thai Charm.
On June 13, Sopa Thai will be celebrating its 20-year anniversary, a gigantic milestone not only for Savedra but for any restaurant owner battling it out against the fluctuating markets of the food industry.
To commemorate this event, Savedra and her staff will be hosting a special anniversary event on June 10 starting at noon. The current entertainment itinerary includes Thai music on the patio, followed by Thai classic dance, and local American bands playing on the indoor stage. There will also be several community games and raffle prizes, including some adult beverage goods.
While Savedra may appear young at heart and on the surface, her remaining days at Sopa Thai are unclear. The 70-year-old firecracker is hoping to retire soon and said she may want to sell the business to someone willing to keep it running
“I have pretty good sauces and developed all the recipes myself,” said Savedra. “Whoever gets it from me, I’d teach them everything, and I'm still going to come in here and help them. This is my home you know, and I love the community we’ve built. But I've worked very hard and need some time to relax.”