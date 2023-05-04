The Yuba Sutter Symphony will be presenting its annual Spring Fling Pops Concert this Friday and Saturday at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City. This year’s theme is “The Power of Music,” which will feature tunes from both Hollywood and Broadway including fan favorites such as “Star Wars,” “Grease,” “Les Miserables,” “Mary Poppins,” and “Pocahontas.”
“This concert is so popular that we are doing two performances this year,” said Corey Kersting, the symphony’s conductor. “This is a great concert for children to attend since they will recognize and know much of the music. In the past we have sometimes heard them singing along.”
Local vocalists Cassie Fifield and Karla Hyatt have also been brought in to accompany some of the songs with their talent.
“We are fortunate to have such outstanding soloists within the Yuba-Sutter area,” added Kersting. “They bring the music they sing to life.”
In addition, the Twin Rivers Charter School Choir will perform alongside the symphony under the direction of Obie Leff. The Twin Rivers Choir is a combined group of middle school and fourth- and fifth-grade students. The group will sing several pieces with the orchestra including “Community,” which is composed and orchestrated by Leff.
“Obie Leff has a rare musical gift, and his song ‘Community’ captures the essence of what it means to be part of a community,” stated Kersting. “It is thrilling to hear his choir sing with the orchestra. Their music will bring a sense of joy and hope to all who hear them sing. This will be the premier of that song with full orchestration by Leff.”
The Spring Fling concert is a free event, however donations will be accepted. Music will start at 7 p.m. on both evenings at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.