Spring Fling Pops Concert

Corey Kersting, center, conducts the Yuba Sutter Symphony during last year’s Spring Fling Pops Concert. This free annual event will be held this weekend at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Chris Kersting

The Yuba Sutter Symphony will be presenting its annual Spring Fling Pops Concert this Friday and Saturday at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City. This year’s theme is “The Power of Music,” which will feature tunes from both Hollywood and Broadway including fan favorites such as “Star Wars,” “Grease,” “Les Miserables,” “Mary Poppins,” and “Pocahontas.”  

“This concert is so popular that we are doing two performances this year,” said Corey Kersting, the symphony’s conductor. “This is a great concert for children to attend since they will recognize and know much of the music. In the past we have sometimes heard them singing along.”  

