Spring is in the air, and also at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
On Saturday, John Paris and Ayke Agus will be returning to the Plumas Street location for a concert dubbed “Spring is in the Air.” This musical duo just recently played together at the Dream Big Project in Oroville, a benefit concert to support young aspiring musicians.
The pair is now ready to reunite their talents for the entertainment of Yuba-Sutter audiences.
“Even though our musical journeys are totally different, we mesh really well,” said Paris in an online promotion. “I hope you will come to our concert.”
Paris grew up in Pennsylvania but has called Northern California home for many years. Since 2004, Paris has recorded 10 albums, which include new age solo piano music and “joyful jazz” recordings. Paris taught music and composition for the Yuba City Unified School District for nearly two decades. Some of his career highlights include playing at the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall, where he was presented awards for his musical talents.
Agus on the other hand is a native to Indonesia, recognized as a child prodigy at the age of 7. Specializing in violin and piano, Agus accepted a scholarship to Rosary Hill College near Buffalo, New York, in 1969 and then accepted a scholarship into Jascha Heifetz Master Class at the University of Southern California. Heifetz has been considered the greatest violinist of the 20th century. Agus continued a close association with him until his death in 1987 and has since dedicated three decades toward continuing his legacy in regards to Heifetz’s musical beliefs, principles, and ethics.
In a statement issued earlier this month by Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture, the organization said it was humbled to provide a platform for these two renowned musicians and that bringing world-class music to the Yuba-Sutter area was a gift they were proud to contribute.
“Spring is in the Air” will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the doors, concessions, and bar opening at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person and are available at yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if space is available. The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.
For more information about Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or write to email@yubasutterarts.org.