Renowned local musicians John Paris, right, and Ayke Agus, left, will be performing at the “Spring is in the Air” concert on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

Spring is in the air, and also at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

On Saturday, John Paris and Ayke Agus will be returning to the Plumas Street location for a concert dubbed “Spring is in the Air.” This musical duo just recently played together at the Dream Big Project in Oroville, a benefit concert to support young aspiring musicians.

