The Yuba Environmental Science (YES) Charter Academy will be presenting its Student Earth Art show at the Burrows Center in Marysville on Friday. This free exhibition will take place from 5-7 p.m. along with complimentary refreshments.
Providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature is an integral part of YES Charter Academy’s mission and philosophy. Staff there feel that these “Earth Art” projects have worked to engage their students' interaction with nature by setting the framework for understanding art permanence and facilitating creative collaborations.
The resulting Earth Art show will feature photographs of the students’ works created from materials found in nature. Some of these materials will be brought to the gallery for guests to experience nature assemblage firsthand. Additionally, songs of nature recorded at the pond on campus will be played to round out the overall attending experience.
During the initial assignment, students were sent out as classes, individuals, or small teams to explore the 10-acre campus with the goal of scouting out potential locations and inspiration for their Earth Art projects. The next step was to collect the materials needed to assemble their piece or pieces. These assignments helped shift the students perception of the natural world by focusing their attention through the filter of an artistic lens.
Special care was given to the color, texture, or movement of specific items. Places that had been passed by many times were now seen in a new light and for the potential they held for creating art.
After choosing their location and gathering materials, students got to work on their intended masterpieces. Some crouched low with detailed orientation to their art while others slung garden tools to make their artistic visions come to life. Whether working independently or in self-managed groups, the end result of this creative process was a healthy collection of Earth Arts pieces ready to be documented with photographs.
Organizers state that collaboration, art inquiry, and heightened environmental awareness is what makes Earth Art a unique and profound way for youth to connect meaningfully with nature.
This unique student art show can be celebrated by attending Friday’s reception at the Burrows Center located at 630 E St. in Marysville. For more information about this and other programs or events going on with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.