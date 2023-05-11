Earth Art

An example of the Earth Art projects undertaken by students of the Yuba Environmental Science (YES) Charter Academy. More pictures of these projects will be displayed during an interactive exhibit Friday at the Burrows Center in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The Yuba Environmental Science (YES) Charter Academy will be presenting its Student Earth Art show at the Burrows Center in Marysville on Friday. This free exhibition will take place from 5-7 p.m. along with complimentary refreshments.

Providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature is an integral part of YES Charter Academy’s mission and philosophy. Staff there feel that these “Earth Art” projects have worked to engage their students' interaction with nature by setting the framework for understanding art permanence and facilitating creative collaborations.

