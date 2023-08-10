The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is looking for environmental and adventure films from around the world that illustrate the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing the planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment.
This is all part of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City, SYRCL’s largest annual fundraiser. The regular deadline for submitting films is Aug. 13, however the late deadline is Sept. 17. The 2024 festival dates are Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 and will mark the group’s 22nd annual gathering.
Since 2003, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival has welcomed documentaries, narrative shorts, and feature-length films that focus on nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming. Organizers of the festival state that their objective is to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the Earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation through stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography, and first-rate storytelling.
“Whether it’s reducing your carbon impacts, choosing sustainable products, volunteering in your community, or educating others, anyone can be an agent of change throughout the year, and our festival sets that tone,” said Lívia Campos de Menezes, the festival’s director.
Films are curated into themed tracks, which pair projects with complimentary subject matter or ideas to create a cinematic journey for audiences. While all submissions will be considered, organizers said they are especially interested in projects that interpret the 2024 theme of “Reel Action.” “Reel Action’’ is said to pay homage to the festival’s primary mission of inspiring activism. Organizers stated that they would be looking for films that work as a call to action, inviting audiences to learn about the most pressing environmental problems and initiatives anyone can take to improve the natural world and those living around the globe.
Primary festival categories:
– Environmental films: The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will accept all films with an environmental theme, including documentaries, animation, shorts, features, and narratives. They look for environmental films that are entertaining, educational, and, above all else, inspirational. Their goal is for audiences to be inspired to make a difference in their communities and around the world.
– Adventure films: The festival will screen entertaining and inspiring adventure films from all over the world. Topics may include climbing, mountaineering, surfing, and more. A particular preference is given to adventure films with an environmental focus.
– Student films: Organizers of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival encourage student filmmakers to submit their qualifying adventure or environmental films. They will accept documentaries, animation, kids’ films, shorts, and music videos. Films should be informative, engaging, and inspiring. An enrolled student at any level of education must have completed the project.
To learn more about film requirements and submissions, visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org. All questions can be directed to Menezes by calling 530-265-5961 ext. 230.