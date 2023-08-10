WSFF

A still from the film, “From Light and Dust,” which will be featured during the 21st annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival happening Feb. 16-21 in Grass Valley.

 Appeal Democrat/ file photo

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is looking for environmental and adventure films from around the world that illustrate the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing the planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment. 

This is all part of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City, SYRCL’s largest annual fundraiser. The regular deadline for submitting films is Aug. 13, however the late deadline is Sept. 17. The 2024 festival dates are Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 and will mark the group’s 22nd annual gathering. 

