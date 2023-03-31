The Yuba-Sutter community brought out its best Johnny Depp impersonations for the “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed Crab Feed, which kicked off its 30th celebration to raise money for area high schools and programs in Sutter County.
The Crab Feed was a sold-out success yet again, despite the rainy conditions outside, according to Yuba City Rotary President Joe McClure.
McClure, dressed as a pirate from top to bottom, said the feed had approximately 650 people scattered throughout the Main Exhibit Hall of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, and raised about $70,000.
Most of the proceeds, McClure said, went to help area youth through scholarships and programs to better the schools at Yuba City High School, River Valley High School and Sutter Union High School.
The community itself played a vital role in helping raise money all night, through ticket sales, a silent auction, treasure chest giveaways and other activities.
Bill Highland, who has many roles in the Yuba-Sutter community, including as chairperson for the Yuba City Rotary Speech Contest, said the new surround sound system installed for the annual Crab Feed helped bring a clearer environment to the whole experience of the tradition in Yuba-Sutter.
“It was the difference between an old record player and a modern system. It blew me away,” Highland said. “If you can’t hear, you don’t get involved in the auction and it’s bad.”
Antonio Tapia Martinez is pictured with Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani, second from right, at a Marysville School for Adults graduation ceremony in Marysville. Joining Martinez was his wife, Arianna Heredia, and daughter, Itza Tapia.
Achieving educational goals
After reopening the Marysville School for Adults in September 2022, the Marysville Joint Unified School District held its first official graduation ceremony for adult students.
A total of five students have successfully completed the requirements for either a GED or high school diploma through the program. However, only one student was able to attend the ceremony.
Director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships Bob Eckardt said that life and busy schedules are often difficult to work around for adults continuing their education. Antonio Tapia Martinez received his high school diploma with his wife and 6-year-old daughter by his side.
Tapia was among the first students to join the School for Adults in September. Having “gotten into trouble” throughout high school, he saw the adult school program as an opportunity to continue his education and propel his career.
Tapia said that he has worked in vineyard maintenance for much of his adult life, and with his diploma, he hopes to study agriculture and further develop his line of work. He also plans to join the military in the future.
“It feels good to have your degree. It’s given me more motivation to keep going,” he said.
Eckardt presented Tapia with his diploma and named the other graduates to the district Board of Trustees. Adela Gomez Cortes, Enrique Garcia, Jose Magaña and Jose De Dios were the remaining adult school graduates, Eckardt said.