Sutter County residents evacuate

Following yet another weekend of heavy rain and high winds across the Sacramento Valley, Sutter County emergency officials worked to address roadway flooding in southern parts of the county as well as the evacuation of a commercial trailer park in Meridian.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning on Facebook specific to residents of Lovey’s Landing on Sunday “effective immediately” before later making that evacuation mandatory.
In the Facebook post, officials said that the Sacramento River was expected to rise above the 65-foot elevation at Colusa Bridge by Monday morning, the point where the trailer park begins to flood.
The mandatory evacuation was effective as of 8 a.m. Monday, but residents had been warned of the river forecast by Jan. 4 and monitored by deputies throughout the week. Officials said that power also was shut off for residents’ safety.
Terri Zepp, a resident of Lovey’s Landing, said that deputies arrived at her door at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday and received notice of the mandatory evacuation. She said that by the time she and her husband exited the trailer park, the river was level with the trailer park’s boating dock.
Having evacuated for previous floods, including the Oroville Dam crisis in 2017, Zepp said she felt unbothered by the evacuation, but believed that flood warnings should be taken seriously.
“Mother Nature is so unpredictable, and these drought years have been unprecedented. Who knows what will happen? I’m cynical in a way, but you have to do it for safety,” she said.
Zepp and her husband were able to haul their trailer to Peach Tree Golf and Country Club following the evacuation.
Sutter County Health and Human Services staff are working with the Red Cross to open an evacuation center at the Veterans Hall in Yuba City for anyone evacuating from areas affected by floods, Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said.
County officials are also preparing for possible flooding in communities near Robbins and Pleasant Grove. Smith said that high winds on Saturday caused power outages and downed trees in saturated grounds. A reclamation district drainage pump near Robbins was one of the affected areas, he said.
“PG&E crews worked in flooded conditions to restore the power to the pump, but water in the drainage canals near the community remains a threat. Sheriff’s deputies this afternoon advised residents of the threat and the possibility of the need to evacuate,” Smith said in an email.
Overflow from creeks and canals surrounding Pleasant Grove led to several road closures. Flooding is still a concern in some parts of the community due to the volume of water and persistent rain forecast, Smith said.
Sutter County has experienced multiple road closures as a result of flooding from last week’s storms, which led to the county declaring a local emergency on Friday. Smith said that 19 roads throughout the county, including some in the Sutter Bypass, have been closed due to flooding.
The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol asked residents in a social media post to heed flood warnings and road closure signs along roadways for their own safety. As of Monday, CHP officials are asking residents not to travel unless necessary.
“Even a small amount of water across the road can be dangerous. If there is a strong enough current, your vehicle can be swept off the road and you will be stuck,” the post said.
If residents travel for work or emergencies, officials ask that they drive slowly, use their headlights and pay attention to road hazards, including pedestrians, standing water, downed trees and downed power poles.
In the event that water levels rise within the Sacramento River on the west side of Sutter County, water spills over a series of weirs and into the Sutter Bypass to keep the river at low levels, the Appeal previously reported. The Moulton weir, Colusa weir and Tisdale weir are currently in place to take on excess water from the river.
Smith said that the Tisdale weir between Meridian and Robbins is overflowing, and more overflows are forecast for the Moulton and Colusa weirs. This could increase the amount of water in the bypass system to as much as 33,000 cubic feet per second by midweek, he said.
Currently, there is no imminent risk of flooding from the Feather River. Officials believe that the river will crest 20 feet below monitor stage and 36 feet below flood stage later this week.
In Wheatland, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said that the Bear River was estimated to reach 13.2 feet by midnight tonight before dropping back down. However, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center, the river has been forecast to briefly reach a “danger stage” early Tuesday, nearly 2 feet higher than the river’s flood stage. The river was forecast to enter a danger stage at a monitor along Highway 65, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Emergency officials don’t expect Wheatland or other densely-populated areas to flood, Brown told the Bee.
“There are areas where the water can go without creating a risk to life and property,” Brown said.
Brown also told the Appeal that water levels for the Feather River, Yuba River and Bear River have stayed at or below monitor stage.
“All three rivers are expected to peak well below any danger levels by late Monday and early Tuesday, before dropping consistently the rest of this week. That is very good news for Yuba County,” Brown said in an email.
Yuba County has not experienced any serious impacts to its roads other than typical flooding seen in low-lying areas. Downed trees and branches have fallen into some county roads, but were quickly cleared, Brown said.
The Yuba River was estimated to reach 71.5 feet by 1 a.m. this morning before dropping down, Brown said. Monitor stage for the Yuba River is 74 feet. The Feather River was expected to reach 43.5 feet by 3 a.m. this morning, which is well below its monitor stage at 64 feet, Brown said.
“All three rivers show a downward trend for the remainder of the forecast period, which as of right now runs through Saturday morning,” he said.
Officials with the Department of Water Resources believe that California is in the midst of both a drought crisis and a flood crisis with the arrival of these recent storms.
“We will be reassessing in January what this means for overall drought. By and large, most of our reservoirs continue to be below average. As you may know, as the governor declared the drought a couple of years ago, he did so in certain parts of the state. … As that drought deepend and spread through other parts of the state, the drought was extended,” Director Karla Nemeth said during a briefing on Monday.
Even as California continues through its wet season, Nemeth said that the state is still in the midst of a drought, which is determined through both hydrologic conditions and water supply and availability.
“We continue to be in a drought as our traditionally wet season progresses and we have a better understanding of what’s going to happen with all of that snow pack and we have a better understanding of what’s happening in different parts of the state relative to water supply and availability. That’s how we’ll start to emerge out of a drought emergency,” Nemeth said.
Several residents in both Yuba and Sutter counties lost power over the weekend. While power has since been restored to central Yuba City and the community of Sutter, several areas in Robbins were still without power as of Monday, according to the PG&E outage map.
Robbins residents reportedly lost power before midnight on Saturday, and power was expected to be restored by 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the outage map.
“PG&E reported 4,207 Sutter County customers lost power overnight. By 5 p.m., power had been restored to all but 1,437 customers, including 787 in the Pleasant Grove area,” Smith said.
Nearly 8,000 Yuba County residents lost power Sunday morning, but PG&E crews were able to restore power to most impacted customers that same day, Brown said.
One power outage affected a drainage pump used by Reclamation District 784 in Linda, but a generator has since been added to the pump, and flood protection equipment is working as designed, Brown said.
During a briefing on Monday, Executive Vice President for PG&E Adam Wright said that the recent storms have caused over 2,200 outages in 42 counties, impacting over 87,000 customers. The areas with the most impacted customers are the South Bay and Central Coast song with the North Valley and Sierra regions, Wright said.
PG&E’s Vice President of the North Coastal Region Ron Richardson said that 77 crews are restoring power in the North Valley and Sierra regions. More crews will work throughout the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area as storms progress throughout the week.
The recent storm systems hitting California have led to 12 deaths in the last 10 days, CalMatters reported.
After declaring a state of emergency on Jan. 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he will include an additional $202 million for levees and other flood protection in the proposed state budget he plans to unveil today.
Newsom said he’s also seeking a federal emergency declaration to get “the full support of the federal government in our efforts, which we have all the confidence that we’ll receive based upon the conversations with the White House.”
National Weather Service officials expect more rain and high winds, which were expected to begin Monday night through this morning. Officials expected to see continued flooding of roadways, creeks and streams.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said that Wednesday may bring a weaker storm system with lighter rain to the area. Another atmospheric river may arrive Friday and bring more heavy weather into the weekend, but Carpenter believes that this weekend’s system will not be as wet or strong as the current storm systems.
Sutter County is also one of 11 counties where TRICARE beneficiaries may receive emergency prescription refills through Jan. 18 due to flooding. Other counties include Amador, Butte, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Placer, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Tuolumne, and Yolo.
Beneficiaries should take their prescriptions to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy to receive an emergency refill, officials said. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their pharmacy for assistance.
Beneficiaries may also receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider without a referral. This allows patients to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable due to an emergency.
To find a network pharmacy, call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.