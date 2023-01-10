Sutter County residents evacuate

Lovey’s Landing residents in Sutter County evacuated on Sunday as the Sacramento River was expected to rise above its 65-foot elevation.

 Courtesy of Jerry Zepp

Following yet another weekend of heavy rain and high winds across the Sacramento Valley, Sutter County emergency officials worked to address roadway flooding in southern parts of the county as well as the evacuation of a commercial trailer park in Meridian.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning on Facebook specific to residents of Lovey’s Landing on Sunday “effective immediately” before later making that evacuation mandatory. 

