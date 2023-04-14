Over the past seven months, Jake Preus has been carving out his niche in the local martial arts community at NorCal Fitness Co-Op in Yuba City. This new gym offers Subluxt Jiu-Jitsu, Prosser Striking, and Wolf Fitness Personal Training.
“Our focus is really on quality and taking competitors to the next level,” said Preus. “We have classes designed for every level and our equipment is top of the line with the best mat space money can buy.”
Preus was born and raised in Sutter and has managed over 20 gyms throughout his career. After training full time in San Diego to learn more about jiu-jitsu, Preus moved back to Yuba City to be closer to family and was in search of a gym that could fuel his growth as a martial artist.
“I quickly realized there weren't a lot of options out here,” said Preus. “San Diego is pretty much the mecca of jiu-jitsu. I wanted to replicate Craig’s style and I still go down there to train with him as much as I can.”
The “Craig'' Preus is referring to is none other than Craig Baker, an MMA fighter and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt instructor at Victory MMA & Fitness in San Diego. Baker designed his own form of jiu-jitsu known as Subluxt, a style Preus has become well versed in. Upon Preus’s return to Yuba City, Baker and his colleagues gave him permission to open up Subluxt NorCal, one of the two primary martial arts programs housed within NorCal Fitness. The other is called Prosser Striking, led by the style’s founder and head Muay Thai instructor, Mike Prosser.
“So far, these have attracted a lot of high-quality people,” said Preus. “Anyone who can give me a hard time on the mat, I wanna know more about. And through that process we build our relationships and find new coaches.”
With a focus on community engagement and collaboration, Preus and his coaches have established a free “community open mat” program starting at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. These sessions are open to anyone from any gym and typically include all of the gym's coaches.
“This is how we grow the sport,” said Preus passionately. “You learn from each other's tricks and develop defenses that make you better artists.”
It’s been less than a year in Preus’s new space and already he’s looking into the logistics of expansion. His future goals include an option for 24-hour access, a boxing ring, and possible climbing walls which could add a new indoor recreation activity to the area. On April 22, Baker will be returning to the gym to lead his third training seminar and another big announcement involving local law enforcement agencies could be on the horizon for May.
Those interested in learning more can visit the NorCal Fitness website at norcalfitness.net. NorCal Fitness Co-Op is located at 1100 Garden Hwy., suite 1400, in Yuba City. If dropping by the gym in person, be sure to say hi to Blue, the group's resident rescue iguana from Gaiser Pets.