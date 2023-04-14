Over the past seven months, Jake Preus has been carving out his niche in the local martial arts community at NorCal Fitness Co-Op in Yuba City. This new gym offers Subluxt Jiu-Jitsu, Prosser Striking, and Wolf Fitness Personal Training.

“Our focus is really on quality and taking competitors to the next level,” said Preus. “We have classes designed for every level and our equipment is top of the line with the best mat space money can buy.”

