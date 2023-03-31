Welcome to Teen Space. This section is dedicated to the art and writings of area students for a chance to showcase their work to the greater public. This opportunity is open to any person between the ages of 13-19. For more information, email teenspace530@gmail.com.
This month features the work of students from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville.
Braden Ames, “Theatre,” Class: Photography 2
Students were asked to create images that express the concept of time using the technique of re-photography. Students researched and printed photos of historic downtown Marysville and then finding the same location in present time, re-photographed to exhibit the concept of “Then and Now.”
Bryan O., “Time,” Class: Photography 2
Alexandra Gionco, “Keep Me Distracted”
This AP Art portfolio piece is a digital illustration overlaid on a collage of article titles. It’s inspired by the need to distract oneself with mindless content in order to avoid the hopeless feeling negative news gives.
Alexandra Gionco, “How To Be Human”
This AP Art portfolio piece focuses on the use of light to draw focus on the subject, similar to the “Keep Me Distracted” piece. It’s based on the conflict between figuring things out naturally versus having a structured formulaic way. It’s inspired by my own struggle and how I wish there was a guide on how to do things like “growing up” instead of just finding it out myself.
Paige Butler, “Motherhood Out Loud”
A conceptual poster created for “Motherhood Out Loud,” a local show being put on by Convergence Theater Company in May. This piece takes a lot from the art deco movement of the 1920s — rich colors, gold detail, harsh lighting. This beautiful style has been a real inspiration in my work as of late and this poster is a prime example of that. I’m excited to continue working with CTC on their future projects.
“Chewchewchew,” by Salma Alfaqeeh
some people feel their own skin. some people feel their teeth and chew and chew and chew until their gums are crying and sore, some people bleed until they are pale. what kind of person are you, do you let your skin come off because it's too painful to hold or do you chew your teeth so you cannot speak. i do not chew chew chew on anything but words-and-phrases that are bitter on my tongue, i chew-chew-chew on poems and let the scent of freshly cooked lengua be my escape. i bite mi lengua and read on ars poetica, anaphora, literary devices that let you chewchewchew on them.
while you chewchewchew the skin from my lips i let my fingers fly, and word-vomit rises but you are in front of me so i chew-and-choke it down before you can know me. i chewchewchew chunks and phrases and i swallow mis palabras and stuff mi lengua down my esophagus but the lengua rises. i choke on vile-bile, hiding-and-chiding myself for thinking you can learn, but still i chewchewchew until your ears are long enough to listen, strong enough to hear. i chewchewchew until the lengua de vaca is in the oya and i say oye and you ask what it means. i chewchewchew my tongue into submission, i let words fall between my teeth and i chew them into paste, i spread it over my eyes and i see new ways to love. do you love me, or the way i shove lengua away and choose language over cultura, man over manteca, the way that i cry for the dead vaca, pobrecita. do you love me, or do you chewchewchew me up and spitspitspit me out.