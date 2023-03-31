Welcome to Teen Space. This section is dedicated to the art and writings of area students for a chance to showcase their work to the greater public. This opportunity is open to any person between the ages of 13-19. For more information, email teenspace530@gmail.com.
This month features the work of students from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville.
“Phantom” by Arianna Glasgow
Students were asked to create “Phantom Images” using slow shutter speeds and a tripod.
Class: Photography 1. Instructor: Edie Fogel.
“Untitled” by Diego E. Munguia
Students were asked to create “Phantom Images” using slow shutter speeds and a tripod.
Class: Photography 1. Instructor: Edie Fogel.
“Winter Dance Show Poster” by Alexa Barragan Martinez
Class: Graphic Design, from December, 2022.
"In my design I wanted to emulate the endorphins released by dance along with the vibrant colors associated with the seasons. I chose a darker theme to help the colors contrast against the dancer."
“cactus mouth” a poem by Salma Alfaqeeh
too young to listen to my mother, i cradle nopales
pulling needles into my fingers, i let blood run
mexican water for a cactus that wilts
i hack at the beast with a kitchen knife, undergrown machete
and pull flat panels away
and i sit to shave the skin, pull the spikes away with another blade
and my absent tía doesn’t guide my hands anymore
i chew a mouthful of needles, mother screams mother wails mother cries, mi madre pulls the needles from my hands as i push them down my throat. cactus mouth cactus mouth cactus mouth, eat the dirt and spin to kiss it while simon says stop in the backyard, simon says you failed. and mi primos that i don’t call mi primos look at the ugly stunted cactus while my sister turns seventeen and i pull cactus from my ears while my sister is young and we stare at the ugly stump while i am old. my dad chop-chopped the apple tree, full of sour fruit we would wash in the pool, chlorine completing the diet of summer.
nopales are chewy and slimy and nothing like granny smith, american apples pie that doesn’t go soggy at the crust. i chew sour apples with a cactus mouth, i chew sour apples with a cactus mouth, i kiss with a cactus mouth and i spit needles into the dirt. i sing with the cactus voice of mi madre in my mind, i write in blood pricked on needles– no thin metal, just needles that sew my tongue into the shape of a rolled “r” and stitch brown skin into my dna.