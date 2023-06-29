Teeyan da Mela

Women dance and sing at an annual Teeyan da Mela festival on July 24, 2016, at Andros Karperos Middle School in Yuba City. On Sunday, the Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association will be hosting another all-women’s celebration at River Valley High School in Yuba City. 

 Appeal-Democrat file

The Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association is inviting women and children to its 14th annual Teeyan Da Mela celebration on Sunday. 

Teeyan Da Mela is a Punjabi holiday meant to honor and celebrate women. In India, this event coincides with the month of Sawan, a period between July and August known as monsoon season. 

