The Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association is inviting women and children to its 14th annual Teeyan Da Mela celebration on Sunday.
Teeyan Da Mela is a Punjabi holiday meant to honor and celebrate women. In India, this event coincides with the month of Sawan, a period between July and August known as monsoon season.
Traditionally speaking, Teeyan Da Mela is marked by a series of dances and songs. Sunday’s celebration will be no different with a scheduled performance from Sharry Mann, a popular Indian Punjabi singer, songwriter, and actor. In addition to this, organizers said there will be a variety of different dance groups and vendors to help entertain audiences throughout the festival.
This year’s Teeyan Da Mela will be held at River Valley High School in Yuba City. Celebrations will begin at noon and end at 6 p.m. An entrance fee of $10 per person will be collected, however children under the age of five are admitted free.
For more information, or to become a sponsor, call Jasminder Mattu at 530-301-9258.
To become a vendor or set up a booth, call Jay Pegany at 530-218-9095. Finally, those interested in performing may sign up by contacting “Suki” at 530-415-8424.
River Valley High School is located at 801 El Margarita Rd. in Yuba City.