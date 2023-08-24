Rom-Com Auditions

A picture from a previous production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” directed by Foster McManus at The Acting Company. McManus will be reprising her role in the company’s upcoming production with auditions to be held on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of The Acting Company

The Acting Company of Yuba City will soon be holding auditions for a community production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” 

With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music by Jimmy Roberts, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical and was even nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as an outstanding off-Broadway musical.

