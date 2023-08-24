The Acting Company of Yuba City will soon be holding auditions for a community production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”
With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music by Jimmy Roberts, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical and was even nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as an outstanding off-Broadway musical.
With a tagline that reads “everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit,” this contemporary show pays tribute to all those caught up in the mating game.
The story is presented as a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. With few exceptions, the scenes are said to stand independent of the others, but progress in a fashion designed to suggest an overall arc to relationships throughout the course of one’s life.
This comedic romance will be directed by long-standing community member and award-winning thespian Foster McManus. The script calls for at least two men and two women between the ages of 20 and 50 who are strong singers.
Open auditions will be held on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. Performances are scheduled to run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on Oct. 13 and closing on Nov. 5.
For more information, call the box office at 530-751-1100, which is open from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.