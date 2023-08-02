The Acting Company (TAC) is set to open its production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” on Aug. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m. at 815 B St. in Yuba City.
Joseph Moye, who recently starred as Ben Rumson in TAC’s production of “Paint Your Wagon,” will be returning to direct this show with the help of Deanna Wiseman as vocal director.
“My friend Deanna asked me to collaborate on a musical while we were in ‘Mary Poppins’ together last year,” said Moye. “We ended up choosing ‘Chitty’ because we thought it was similar and being in ‘Mary Poppins’ was a blast. Anthony Dost who directed ‘Mary Poppins’ is in this one as the male lead Caractacus Potts. And our choreographer, Cooper Garcia-Floyd, was one of the chimney sweeps. It’s been amazing.”
With a core following of thespian talent, Moye’s new cast is set to include Kuttino Aldridge, Ayla Beamer, Cozy Beamer, Nolia Beamer, Ashlyn Callahan, Todd Chambers, Samantha Cox, Sydney Fitch, Abagail Love Galvan, Jacob Hankins, Justin Hankins, Bakari Hatuey, Elizabeth Holcomb, Kaytie McCloud, Clayton Partain, Charlotte Ramey, Michelle Rewerts, Stuart Suwabe, Neil Thorsen, Alexis Rae Trotti, Jordanna Warner, Katie Warner, Roger Warner, and Kenadee Wiseman with Moye’s own wife, Lori Moye, filling in as stage manager.
When an eccentric inventor by the name of Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima, they soon discover that the vehicle has magical properties, including the ability to float and fly. Trouble occurs when Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself and the family is forced to join forces with some unlikely characters to outwit the dastardly Bomburst and villainous henchman.
The stage production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” sometimes referred to as “Chitty the Musical,” was originally based on the 1968 film version by Roald Dahl and Ken Hughes.
Richard and Robert Sherman, brothers who also composed the score for “Mary Poppins,” show off their talents in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with hits like “Posh!,” “Toot Sweets,” and of course “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
The film in turn was based off of Ian Fleming’s popular children’s novel by the same name released in 1964. As an author, he is probably best known for his series of James Bond spy novels.
Fleming began writing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” in 1961 with the car being inspired by two separate automobiles: his own Standard Tourer which he had driven in Switzerland in the late 1920s, and Chitty Bang Bang, a chain-driven customized Mercedes with a 23-liter 5-cylinder Maybach aero-engine.
Its unique name was said to have been christened in tribute to an early aeronautical engineer, Letitia Chitty, and legend has it that Fleming’s idea was sparked after witnessing Louis Zbrowski race Chitty at the Brooklands race track in England.
“Never say ‘no’ to adventures,” said Fleming to his children, advice that would later be echoed in his book. “Always say ‘yes’, otherwise you’ll lead a very dull life.”
This family friendly production will continue for six weekends through Sept. 17 with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees scheduled for 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each scheduled performance.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for those under the age of 17. Organizers said it is best to make reservations in advance.
Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at actingcompany.org, or by contacting the box office during its regular business hours. The box office is located inside the theater at 815 B St. in Yuba City and can be reached by calling 530-751-1100. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. except holidays.