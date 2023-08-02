Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Acting Company

Members of The Acting Company’s production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” rehearse onstage in Yuba City. From left to right, the featured actors are: Neil Thorson, Roger Warner, Cooper Garcia-Floyd, Bakari Hatuey, and Samantha Cox.

 Courtesy of The Acting Company

The Acting Company (TAC) is set to open its production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” on Aug. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m. at 815 B St. in Yuba City.

Joseph Moye, who recently starred as Ben Rumson in TAC’s production of “Paint Your Wagon,” will be returning to direct this show with the help of Deanna Wiseman as vocal director. 

