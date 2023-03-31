“Twenty cars enter the arena, motors blasting and crowds cheering. Your hearts in your throat and butterflies are in your stomach, and as soon as they drop that green flag you know you're about to be in for the ride of your life.”
This is how demolition derby driver Jason Sauer explained the feeling of being in a motorsport competition. Sauer, hails from Pennsylvania and has become nationally known for his spray painting talents and fine art sculptures. He is also the host of TrackShotLive on YouTube, which broadcasts live derby footage and averages about 100,000 views per weekend.
This year, Sauer has teamed up with Blane Williams, owner of Williams Enterprises LLC, to be a guest artist and host his show at the upcoming Spring Extreme Demolition Derby in Yuba City. This will be Sauer’s first time coming to Yuba City and he’s excited to tour the area and learn more about its people. His goal is to give the spring derby more coverage and get more people interested in trying the sport.
“It's one of the most exciting things you can do,” said Sauer. “In a way, it's very punk rock, it's very jazz, it's very rodeo, it's very … American.”
To further encourage participation, Sauer is introducing his own Most Wanted Fine Art (MWFA) Street Stock Class to the competition, a division created specifically for beginners or those with barriers to access.
All a person needs to get started is a little mechanical knowledge and any beater car, 1980s or newer. Start-up costs can usually be recouped by selling parts off the vehicle, such as its catalytic converter, and using the profits to modify the vehicle or cover an entry fee. Modifications include removing all the glass and plastic to avoid shards in the arena and relocating the battery and gas tank to be inside the vehicle. This helps limit the risk of fire and keeps two of the car's most important elements safe inside the cabin.
“Often you’ll find competitors driving in reverse with the goal of smashing another car's front end with the back of their vehicle,” explained Sauer. “You want to try and keep your vehicle's front end safe for as long as possible.”
Last vehicle left “standing” is declared the winner and there's usually a substantial pay out in accordance with the competitive level and class. For example, the MWFA Street Stock Class costs $150 to register with a pay out of $1,000 for first, $500 for second, $250 for third and $125 for fourth.
While the sport might seem a bit violent, Sauer said he hasn't seen anyone get killed and he’s been doing derbies every weekend since 1992. Some of the biggest injuries he’s witnessed include a broken foot, broken fingers, and maybe a bit of whiplash.
As an artist, Sauer specializes in painting derby cars and then using the wrecked pieces to forge into fine art sculptures.
“I have an art opening in Southern California on April 7,” said Sauer. “So, what I’m gonna do is stay in California for a week and I’m gonna cut up one of these derby cars from Yuba City and build a sculpture out of it and take it down to the art gallery.”
The event in Yuba City will mark the beginning of Sauer’s new MWFA season, a program he plans to replicate in Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and New York City.
For more information about the Spring Extreme derby event visit williamsentllc.com, and for more information on Sauer’s art, visit pittsburghartcar.com. The Spring Extreme derby will take place at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City starting at 9 a.m. on April 1 and 2. General admission starts at $30 for adults and $20 for children. The fairgrounds are located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.