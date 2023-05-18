A rocker, pastor, veteran, reservist, and talk radio host, these are just a few of the titles Robert Fischetti has collected over his 72 years of existence.

Born to an Italian family in Brooklyn, New York, and raised a die-hard Cardinals fan in St. Louis, Missouri, Fischetti found himself falling for a good-old California girl while stationed in Misawa, Japan. The two military love birds quickly tied the knot and have now been married for 50 years, residing in various towns throughout the Sacramento area.

