A rocker, pastor, veteran, reservist, and talk radio host, these are just a few of the titles Robert Fischetti has collected over his 72 years of existence.
Born to an Italian family in Brooklyn, New York, and raised a die-hard Cardinals fan in St. Louis, Missouri, Fischetti found himself falling for a good-old California girl while stationed in Misawa, Japan. The two military love birds quickly tied the knot and have now been married for 50 years, residing in various towns throughout the Sacramento area.
During his mid-20s, Fischetti became heavily involved with the local rock n’ roll scene, which seemed to be leading many of his friends and colleagues down a dark path. But instead of following suit, Fischetti found himself caught up in what has been referred to as the “Jesus Movement,” an evangelical wave that originated on the West Coast during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“I found the Lord during that time,” said Fischetti. “I can't even explain the feeling, it was just amazing. And it was because of that that I ended up here in Yuba City.”
By 1993, Fischetti had become an ordained minister and was headed to Sutter County to serve as the pastor for Queens Avenue Community Church, now known as Almond Tree Church. It wasn’t until a local friend invited him out to participate in a Christian rock radio show that Fischetti discovered his knack for on-air communications.
“It was really fun,” said Fischetti excitedly. “So when the opportunity came to have a community radio station, what's called an LPFM, I jumped right on it.”
Fischetti even went so far as to take some college courses on LPFMs and mass communication by using his military benefits. He is now commonly known on the local airways as “The Fisch,” founder of the 93Q-munity radio station which services the Yuba-Sutter region. 93Q is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization which broadcasts a variety of music genres and has become quite popular for its regular interview segments and morning talk shows. These programs focus solely on local news, events, and community leaders working to make a positive impact on the area.
“We’re going on eight years now and so far I honestly feel like it's working,” said Fischetti. “I really believe we’re a part of people dropping some things so that they can come together. And that’s what this is all about, bringing the community together and not perpetuating divisiveness.”
Fischetti and his team are now working to expand their studio to include a large podcast room complete with three high end cameras and a large screen TV. This space will also be equipped to handle online viewers and conference calls and is meant to be leasable to the community.
“It's the next step to ultimately ending up with local TV,” said Fischetti. “That's what I’d love to do and I think it's something the community needs.”
On Jan. 23, Fischetti officially retired from his ongoing position in the California State Guard. Aside from his involvement in the church and in radio, Fischetti helps run a private Christian school and the Mother Goose Preschool, which just recently closed in Yuba City. The group is now working to rebuild this pre-school inside the FIVE30 Event Center in Marysville to offer services where they feel it is most needed.
“Mother Goose is not gone, some people have thought it's gone but it’s not,” explained Fischetti. “We just felt very strongly that we needed to be in Marysville. There are a lot of childcare options in Yuba City, but it seems much more difficult over here.”
Moving forward, Fischetti hopes to bring back more musical variety to 93Q, using the tag line “a great song is a great song.” This new slogan will incorporate the last eight decades of music ranging from the 1940s to present day. When Fischetti gets the chance to enjoy some much needed downtown, moments that can seem few and far between, he chooses to catch up with his old friends.
“My guitars are my friends,” laughed Fischetti. “I'm not going to neglect them. So periodically I’ll go and play at some of the open mics. It's important to have fun too and not just be all work.”
To keep up with Fischetti and his antics, tune into 93.3 on the radio or visit 93qradio.com.