BabyKitty

A young rescued kitten gets bottle fed during a neonatal training class hosted at Hathaway Cat Resource center last summer in Marysville. The Hathaway House is a local outreach program sponsored by FieldHaven Feline Center, a nonprofit animal welfare organization based in Lincoln.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

On March 24, Cinemark in Yuba City will be screening a documentary focused on feline rescue missions during the 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 2018 Camp Fire, two of the most destructive wildfires in California history. 

“The Fire Cats - Save Something Small,” is a feature-length film made by first-time filmmaker Katharine Parsons of Ravenshoe Media, Ltd. Proceeds from the showing will work to benefit the FieldHaven Feline Center and its programs.

Tags

