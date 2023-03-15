On March 24, Cinemark in Yuba City will be screening a documentary focused on feline rescue missions during the 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 2018 Camp Fire, two of the most destructive wildfires in California history.
“The Fire Cats - Save Something Small,” is a feature-length film made by first-time filmmaker Katharine Parsons of Ravenshoe Media, Ltd. Proceeds from the showing will work to benefit the FieldHaven Feline Center and its programs.
FieldHaven is a nonprofit animal welfare organization based in Lincoln which has been recognized as the area’s leading cat and kitten specialists in the greater Sacramento area. It receives no government funding and relies solely on the donations of its supporters. Locally, FieldHaven opened the Hathaway Cat Resource Center in Marysville to help serve the residents of Yuba County and the surrounding areas.
The March 24 screening of “The Fire Cats” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Cinemark located at 1410 Whyler Rd. in Yuba City. Tickers cost $15 per person and are available online in advance at tinyurl.com/mpvkkt8f. In addition to this, organizers said that a special film poster can be purchased on Etsy and then brought to the screening for autographs.
Since its release in 2022, “The Fire Cats” has been touring the film festival circuit worldwide and has already won numerous awards including the title of “most inspirational film” at the Cannes World Film Festival. The film gives its viewers an in-depth look at the heroic efforts of rescue organizations during deadly California wildfires and includes first responder footage as well as film donated by the rescuers themselves.
Joy Smith, co-founder and executive director for FieldHaven, is prominently featured in the film for her early deployment at the Camp Fire, her long presence on site, and her work diagnosing and treating PTSD in cats and reuniting them with their families.
During the Camp Fire, Smith was asked to set up an emergency shelter for cats at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. With relatively no time to prepare, Smith said she and a volunteer began setting up at 4 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2018, after an emergency equipment trailer was brought in from Sacramento County. Fueled by volunteers and community support, Smith remained in paradise for seven months running her temporary shelter. More than 600 “fire cats” were reported to have been rescued. According to research made by those who compiled the documentary, FieldHaven became the most experienced feline disaster rescue organization in the world.
Smith will be included in a panel discussion following the film's screening on March 24. Due to a limited number of seats, advance ticket purchase is recommended. For more information about FieldHaven and “The Fire Cats,” visit fieldhaven.com or call 916-434-6022. To purchase a poster of the film, visit tinyurl.com/569asyxv.