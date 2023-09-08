It all started when Ida Hulsey's daughter decided to raise a goat as part of her 4-H program. Having grown up on a prominent dairy farm in Marysville, the only girl and youngest of five, Hulsey had tried to put the life of fields and buckets behind her.
She became quite successful as a physical trainer and therapist, but a couple small goats inevitably changed the course of Hulsey's life forever.
“I had to have animals, it was in my blood,” said Hulsey. “I prefer goats over cows only because they’re more personable and human-like and children love them because they’re smaller.”
Soon enough, Hulsey had purchased two female Boer goats and one buck. As her small herd began to multiply, she found herself gaining traction among the local ag programs. Having a heart for both animals and children, Hulsey took pride in sharing her “babies” with the community, pairing kids with kids so to speak.
“I want them to have the best and I’m going to breed until I can get where they can win,” said Hulsey. “Some people are livestock raisers. I raise my babies to show kids how to take care of an animal because if they can take care of an animal some day, they can take care of a baby.”
With a keen eye for structural integrity and a nuance for genetic tweaking, Hulsey’s goats have become literal show stoppers. Her animals have been sought out by some of the nation’s top breeders and recognized at both state and national levels.
These successes however would’ve been hard earned if it weren't for the assistance of her partner Jon Maguire. Hulsey and Maguire first encountered each other during a competitive auction as apparent adversaries.
“My first sale I went to buy goats there was this man across the ring that kept bidding against me,” laughed Hulsey. “He had his sunglasses on and thought he was cool and he'd out bid me on everything I would bid on. … Then we went to a show and my animals beat all of his, but my daughter's truck broke down so he hauled the animals back for us from Modesto.”
After that, the two seemed to keep bumping into each other and a mutual respect soon developed into a steadfast friendship.
As a retired Yuba City firefighter, Maguire came to live on the same plot of land as Hulsey, surrounded by a close cohort of family and neighbors. And thus IJ Farms Boer Goats grew to include Maguire and his goats with a combined herd which now peaks at around 140 head with a handful more on the way.
“I honestly would've never imagined this,” laughed Maguire. “I’m more of a dog guy myself.”
While some might make a profit off these animals at auction, or by putting them on the market, Hulsey is adamant about placing her goats in good homes. She specializes in producing breeder goats and takes pride in maintaining their health and social wellbeing.
“We do things a lot different than most breeders do,” said Maguire. “The animals are taken care of 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week because that's the way she was raised on the dairy farm.”
While the goats seem to enjoy a lifestyle full of perks and privilege, their upkeep also serves a deeper purpose for local youth. Hulsey and Maguire have made a habit of taking in “stray” teenagers and giving them the opportunity to develop working skills and a sense of purpose.
“I had an abusive home. If it wasn't for a 4-H leader giving me a place to go to be away and make things OK, I don’t know what I would’ve done. I’m lucky,” said Hulsey. “So if I can do that for a kid, darn right. That's always been a main priority here.”
IJ Farms lines up its birth rate to coincide with the children’s local fair schedule. This means kidding season falls between November and February, which works to reduce the need for or temptation to use any growth supplements or suppressants.
Every goat is hand delivered and those with large litters are raised on cow milk supplied by some of Hulsey’s homestead dairy cows. An average litter usually includes between one and three kids but it's not uncommon for Hulsey’s goats to pop out four, five, or even six babies. This is due in part to their structural integrity and careful breeding. Each birth is documented with pictures and a christening with names chosen based on their family’s individual category such as flower names, spice names, and princesses. This helps Hulsey keep track of each goat's lineage, which is important when it comes to keeping the genetic pool varied.
While a regular breeder goat might sell from anywhere between $500 and $1,500, some of the IJ Farms show goats have been priced at $5,000, $10,000, and even $20,000.
The responsibility for traveling to shows primarily falls on Maguire’s shoulders and works to garner a name for the IJ Farm brand and further support efforts to maintain a hefty herd.
Last year, IJ Farms earned the champion title for the American Boer Goat Association (ABGA) Percentage Boer Doe from the California State Fair and this year won the National Reserve Grand Champion Senior Percentage Boer Doe from the ABGA National Show in Louisville, Kentucky. However, both Maguire and Hulsey credit Codi Drummond as a key contributor for changing their program and fitting and showing their animals.
“She’s amazing and really knows how to make them look good in the ring,” added Hulsey.
Even amid these successes, rises in food, fuel, and veterinary costs have made breaking even a bit of a struggle. Hulsey admits she could charge more for the show goats she sells to local youth, but fears cutting into a child's profit margin could diminish their future prospects and motivation to participate. More importantly, both Maguire and Hulsey focus on instilling honesty with all their show participants and volunteers.
“Integrity is probably the number one thing here,” said Maguire. “Whether it be the goats I haul all over the United States or to the 4-H project stuff, it's all about our integrity. We’re not going to lie, cheat and steal to win. The animal we haul is the animal we haul. We want these kids to stay focused and know that you can actually win without being dishonest.”
With three back surgeries under her belt and an upcoming full knee replacement, Hulsey plans to begin tapering off her herd numbers and perhaps sell a few more breeders. Good volunteers are always welcome and working at the farm gives a great hands-on experience to those interested in veterinary care, animal husbandry, and of course, goat breeding.
For more information about IJ Farms, visit ijfarmsboergoats.com.