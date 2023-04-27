"The Little Mermaid" MCAA

"The Little Mermaid" opens at 7 p.m. today at the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville. 

 Courtesy of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Guests are invited to take a dive under the sea this week with student performers of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. The school is set to open a full-length production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" starting at 7 p.m. tonight and running through Saturday.

Based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, "The Little Mermaid" tells the story of Ariel, a young and adventurous mermaid who longs to explore the world beyond the sea. When Ariel finds herself falling in love with a human prince, she decides to cut a deal with the sea witch, trading her voice for a chance to become human.

