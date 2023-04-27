Guests are invited to take a dive under the sea this week with student performers of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. The school is set to open a full-length production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" starting at 7 p.m. tonight and running through Saturday.
Based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, "The Little Mermaid" tells the story of Ariel, a young and adventurous mermaid who longs to explore the world beyond the sea. When Ariel finds herself falling in love with a human prince, she decides to cut a deal with the sea witch, trading her voice for a chance to become human.
However, life on land soon proves to be much harder than Ariel originally anticipated. With her family and friends’ lives at stake, Ariel must find a way to protect her home and evade the sea witch's wrath.
Director Matt DeMeritt said that "The Little Mermaid” is one of his first full-length musicals at the school. The show features iconic songs such as "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea," as well as original songs for the staged version.
Tickets are available at the door or at charter.mjusd.com. General admission costs $10, or $5 for students, seniors, and military. All performances will take place at the Marysville High School South Auditorium located at 12 E. 18th St. in Marysville.
The performances will be at 7 p.m. today and Friday, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.