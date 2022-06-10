For those who live in the suburbs, picking up after a neighbor's dog or collecting windblown trash can be a nuisance.
But imagine dealing with truckloads of other people's waste as frequently as once a week or more. This is the reality of Sarbdeep Atwal, and many other local farmers.
“Every morning I wait for a call from one of our guys about where the new dump piles are,” said Atwal. “On average it's once a week. And it intensifies as the weather clears up.”
The willful negligence of these mystery dumpers has exacerbated the already heightened cost of growing produce and maintaining large properties. In addition to dealing with excess junk, land owners can also suffer the repercussions of toxic waste leaching from improperly disposed chemicals.
“Your customary suspect is the guy with a pickup load of mixed trash varying from shrubs to bags of garbage, animal waste, or hydraulic and engine oil,” explained Atwal. “They're just dumping it, and it’s a huge concern because that not only impedes the water flow but it also contaminates the water system.”
Atwal recalled a recent experience he had while backhoeing a part of his property near Feather River Boulevard. About 10 motor oil jugs had been abandoned on the ground outside of Atwal’s view. The backhoe’s tire ended up catching one of these jugs and caused it to explode, drenching the backhoe and surrounding area.
“If a car had been going by at that moment, it too would have been dumped in oil,” said Atwal shaking his head. “Think about the long-term effects of that. When the rain comes, it's gonna wash all that oil into the ditch, which will then run into the basin and contaminate people's lives. And that's really the biggest issue.”
Conversations with Atwal covered topics from public access to dumps, county and state incentives to deter offenders, and the price of junk removal.
“It really comes down to money, and for some it’s just plain ignorance or arrogance,” stated Atwal. “Like, ‘Here's a piece of property, I'll just dump it and someone else will take care of it,’ that seems to be the mindset.”
Illegal dumping can sometimes be traced by finding discarded bills or other forms of identification amid the trash. But oftentimes these are merely the people who hired someone to dispose of their items, not knowing they would toss them illegally to pocket the extra cash.
This might seem like a quick way to make a buck, but excessive junk can quickly impede on a farmer's day-to-day operations and diminish their family’s profits.
When Atwal discovered a pile of tires and debris blocking a gate to his property, he had to work quickly to re-open that access point to allow beekeepers in to pollinate the field.
“There's so many different things that these dumpers are messing up with that they’re not even aware of,” said Atwal. “I got my own trailer and hauled the stuff to the dump. It cost me $475 for two loads. But not every landowner has the machinery or finances to take care of those messes.”
Vehicle torching has also become a problem for thieves looking to destroy stolen cars. Atwal described a story in which a stolen vehicle was dumped and burned right in the middle of one of his orchards.
“So now you’ve got a vehicle 30 trees into the walnut orchard and it's on fire, and you have eight trees in that area that have been heat damaged or ruined,” said Atwal. “That leaves you with not only the economic loss today, but also the future loss. For them, it’s just a moment that they make, but for us it carries on for several years.”
If these crimes weren’t enough for the agricultural community to deal with, fluctuations in the metal market have caused extreme hardships in maintaining proper irrigation. The copper wiring used to power outdoor water pumps have become a hot commodity among cheap thieves. The stolen copper is generally worth less than $100, but for farmers like Atwal it can cost significantly more.
“If it happens on a weekend while you're away, your crops can be in complete distress,” explained Atwal. “If your guys can't fix it, then you're left waiting on the mechanic’s schedule and that labor adds up. I almost want to write a note that says, ‘Please call me when you're stealing this, I will give you money,’ because honestly it'd be cheaper.”
Other common theft items include irrigation hoses, drip lines, and sprinklers. These incidents can happen at any time of day leaving farm workers and their vehicles at risk. Issues of dumping and theft had gotten so bad that the Yuba Sutter Farm Bureau established a subcommittee specifically for ag crime. As a defense attorney, Atwal spoke about the criminal liability and penalties for perpetrators like these.
“You have trespass which is a misdemeanor, and a lot of that requires a police report and first-hand evidence,” said Aywal. “A lot of times, what we have doesn't meet up to the standards to prove.”
The penalty for dumping trash, even in larger amounts, is considered an infraction with first offenders being charged around $300. Multiple offenses come with increasing fines, however, as stated earlier, catching and proving these crimes can be tricky.
“I think the liability and the punishment needs to be increased,” said Atwal. “And all these counties have the same issue, so there has to be a joint task force where everyone has consistent laws. Otherwise the crime will jump around to places that have less penalties.”
Monitoring large plots of land isn't the most feasible task. Ten years ago the Atwal’s hired private security which they said helped but hasn't solved the problem. Installing cameras is costly, time consuming, and Atwal said it would be largely ineffective due to the sheer size of the properties. With the experiences Atwal described, it's not unreasonable to assume security cameras would just give thieves something else to steal or damage.
Aside from dumping and stealing, recreational trespassing has become a big issue which usually includes people trying to access the river without driving to public points. The gates and railings on Atwal’s property have both been damaged by people trying to drive up the levee.
“We have great levees, but you gotta protect that,” said Atwal. “But they don't think about that, they just want to get to the river.”
Additionally, multiple reports of people running quads and dirt bikes through the private farms in Yuba County have been shared. These joyrides can kick up excess dust which encourages the growth of harmful insect populations and damages crops. This can also create a safety hazard, not just for the farm owners, but for the trespassers who may be unaware of the potential pesticides and sprays that have been used on the crops.
“You really don't wanna be driving around out there through this stuff because you don't know what's going on,” said AJ Anderson, a longtime friend of Atwal’s and member of Anderson’s Flying Service.
Trespassing has become so prevalent that crop dusters like AJ, and other field maintainers, have had to drastically change their schedules to try and beat out the summer crowds.
“It's just interrupting operations,” said Anderson. “Because even though they’re trespassers, there's still some form of liability for us.”
Atwal is thankful to have had the resources to handle many of these ag crimes on his own, but is concerned for those who haven’t been as well-equipped. One year, around Christmas, Atwal experienced one of the biggest “hits” to his property which could've put your average small farmer out of business.
“We got a phone call from our employee, he said, ‘Well, the tractor is gone, the wagon is stuck, they stole our fuel, and they stole the batteries out of the backhoe.’”
In total, this incident could have set Atwal back around $15,000, the tractor being worth about $10,000 on its own. Frustrated, Atwal took matters into his own hands and started telling people in the community that he would give $500 to anyone that finds his tractor. His reward offer was posted online to multiple community and law enforcement pages and soon the calls began rolling in.
“We had four tractors of the same model that I bought together, and in my heart it was like a sibling that I needed to get back and reunite with others,” Atwal added with a laugh.
Atwal asked a knowledgeable friend to go with him to explore an area known as the “river bottoms” from Star Bend to Boyd’s Pump with no results. Later that week, Atwal got another call and headed back to Boyd’s Pump in the dead of night to try and rescue his lost tractor.
“When we got there we could see bonfires going on, we could hear guns shooting, it was just scary,” said Atwal. “I texted my parents where I was just in case anything happened.”
After a bit of searching, they found the tractor hidden in complete camouflage under a pile of tree branches and other debris. Atwal was happy to see it still in one piece and when he put the key in he said it fired right up. Because the tractor had no lights, Atwal was left to follow in the high beams of his friend's truck while driving along the dark levee road.
“It was eerie,” said Atwal. “But those are the situations we deal with farming in Yuba county.”
Things have been improving since the homeless encampments in Marysville have begun clearing out. An organization known as SAYLove has helped with many local cleanup projects including the removal of around 50 burnt-out cars from the banks of the Feather River.
Organizations like SAYLove and the implementation of Recology’s free dump day are a step in mediating farmers' concerns, and Atwal thinks the county should also consider asking the state to fund some free dumping sites.
“People don't want to have to drive across the river or through Marysville and then pay more money to get rid of their stuff,” said Atwal. “The idea isn't perfect, but it's a start ”