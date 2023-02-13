Cue the 1980s music and throw on some disco lights, it's time to get the spin on Mark Hubble, the area's regional “Skate-Man.”
Hubble is a world-class athlete and national champion in the sport of artistic roller skating. But by day, he’s a substitute teacher and an emergency employee for the Gridley School District.
“I’m qualified to teach just about anything,” said Hubble, “But my passion is anatomy and physiology, and of course skating.”
Some might say skating runs in the Hubble bloodline. His parents had met each other skating and would frequently take lessons together as a family along with his cousins.
“I just grew up a skater really,” said Hubble. “And I think it helped keep me out of trouble.”
By the age of 12, Hubble was skating competitively, a trend that has continued on and off for the past five decades. His areas of expertise include skate dance, figures, freestyle, and pairs.
“The girls needed some boys to skate dance with, and boys were hard to come by back then, especially to get them to dance and wear a suit,” laughed Hubble. “But I'd already been in square dances so I was used to all that.”
Hubble started competing in nationals in 1973, while still in high school. His sights were set on becoming a world-class athlete and trying out for the Olympics within 10 years time. While his Olympic dreams never came to fruition, Hubble said he was glad to see a few of his friends make it through.
“It taught me a lot about setting goals,” said Hubble. “And getting myself into a position where I could even try out for them was a big deal.”
In 1989, Hubble retired from world class competition and accepted an invitation to turn professional shortly after relocating to Yuba City from the Bay Area. From there, he taught skating in schools and continued to further his education at both Yuba College and Chico State.
Shortly after gaining his professional status, a factory accident left Hubble permanently disabled.
“Some stuff fell over on me and snapped my wrist on a steel table,” said HubbIle. “l lost a lot of feeling and function in it, in addition to the carpal tunnel.”
Out of all the things Hubble had done, from performing triple axels in the street to managing radioactive and hazardous waste for a warehouse at UC Berkeley, it was a few food boxes that did him in.
“It is kind of ironic,” laughed Hubble. “But it helped me transition into more of the foot and dance work that I do now.”
It took a while for Hubble to find his next competitive niche, but by 1998 he was back out on the floor. A year later, he had completed his master’s thesis project, a book called “The Sport of Artistic Roller Skating Conveyed Through Movement Design.” The book contains Hubble's own musings, photos, and demonstrations on skating along with an introduction to a special movement design tool and analysis program.
“I built a computer software to do frame by frame analysis instead of using linear film,” explained Hubble. “The equipment was meant to help coaches and their athletes to make calculated corrections before the next event or even during the warmup.”
Hubble’s book is now available at the Meriam Library in Chico and is on display at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Nebraska.
Now, a newly born senior, Hubble is still very much an active participant in the world of roller skating and frequently travels to compete, coach, and judge.
“The last time I skated team dance, I won two gold medals in nationals, and that was the year before last,” said Hubble excitedly. “And then last year, I skated as a professional in the Gold One Men's Solo event and am currently number two in the nation.”
The gold medals Hubble won for his most recent team dance were at the 2021 USA Roller Sports National Championships in Iowa. He and his partner performed an original piece choreographed by Hubbe himself to “Senorita,” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.
Typically, skate dances are performed to songs with set choreography that the judges are familiar with, Hubble explained, however original pieces can sometimes get added to the book if accepted by the judges.
Hubble has written just two dances in his career, his team dance piece and a solo routine that he premiered this past year to “Wonder of You,” by Elvis Presley.
“I got to dress up as Elvis and I actually performed it for the first time, unknowingly, on his birthday in Sacramento,” said Hubble. “So that was a pretty cool coincidence.’’
When not competing or teaching, Hubble can be found tightening wheels and coaching kids on the ballroom floor of the Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville during its weekly skate night program.
Hubble is the center's designated “Skate Lead” and long-term board member. He implemented the Wednesday night skate program 10 years ago as both a community activity and fundraiser.
“We can bring in anywhere from $200 to $1,000 per night,” said Hubble. “It's an important part of our organization, and it's something all the board members and volunteers like to support.”
Those who’d like to learn more about Hubble's unique journey, or perhaps get some professional skating tips, are welcome to join him on the floor every Wednesday night from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Tri-Counties Community Center, located at 1830 B St. in Marysville. Skating costs just $8 and includes a skate rental.
“It's a great workout and helps maintain body symmetry,” said Hubble with a smile. “Plus, I bet you’ll meet some new friends.”