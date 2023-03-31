In a community as tightnit as Yuba-Sutter, singular pieces of clothing or everyday items can become identifiers for people living in the area. In the 2010s, “starter pack” memes grew in popularity to poke fun at stereotypes seen in communities and various groups of people.
Those living in the Yuba-Sutter area may find themselves driving similar vehicles, dressing alike or eating the same foods. While a diverse group of people with individual tastes and habits live throughout our area, a number of community members may find that they align with this Yuba-Sutter Starter Pack.
Those driving down the E Street corridor in Marysville or weaving through the Twin Cities Bridge might see a large number of white pickup trucks amid the traffic. Pickup trucks aren’t an anomaly in agricultural communities, but white trucks appear to be the most popular choice among drivers in the area. Aside from personal tastes, there are a number of practical reasons as to why someone would buy a white truck over any other color. White is the most light reflective shade and doesn’t absorb as much heat as darker colors. This keeps vehicles cooler in the summer months and protects heat-sensitive equipment in turn. White paint is also cheaper to produce, maintains its shade for longer periods of time and allows for a clear background to display business logos or graphics.
At any given government meeting or outdoor gathering, there’s a strong chance that several people, typically men, will sport a plaid or flannel shirt with a vest. With flannel being a versatile material, plaid shirts are designed to withstand hard, often dirty work, making them a popular choice among farmers and agricultural workers. With plenty of local officials also owning farms or participating in Yuba-Sutter’s agricultural industries, plaid shirts have become a staple in local fashion. In colder months, a vest naturally pairs well with a flannel shirt to further insulate the core.
Traffic in Marysville and Yuba City is commonly attributed to the frequency of semi-trucks and large freights passing through the area. In a similar vein to plaid shirts, trucker hats became popular with members of the farming community for its versatility and durability. The wide front panel makes emblazing company logos or slogans easy for truckers and farmers. The similarly wide brim provides sun protection while working outdoors while the mesh back seen in most trucker hats also makes it a breathable addition to a Yuba-Sutter resident’s outfit. The practical hat is frequently worn by truck drivers and rural workers, making the trucker hat a symbol of blue collar communities.
Nestled near the Sutter-Buttes, Sierra Nevadas and the Goldfields, many residents settled in Yuba-Sutter for its natural tourism, at least in part. If the weather allows it, hiking trails in the surrounding areas are full of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the diverse landscape. With a wide variety of terrain to explore, hikers have their pick of mild to moderate level trails. Aside from just walking the loops near Bullards Bar or Black Swan Trail, day trips give hikers the opportunity to learn more about the local ecology and enjoy more recreational activities just outside their front door.
Aside from agriculture, health and medicine is one of the biggest industries for the Yuba-Sutter area. According to the hospital’s website, Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville has over 35,000 employees and volunteers from both sides of the bridge. Medical professionals who live locally often commute to hospitals in Roseville and Sacramento. Medical careers are also fostered at an educational level. Public school districts that offer Career Technical Education pathways get high school students interested in nursing or other medical careers, who often go on to participate in Yuba College’s nursing program.