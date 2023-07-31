Living near the farm-to-fork capital of the nation comes with its own set of mouth-watering perks. From Indian cuisine that rivals the heart of its mother country to an endless array of backroad summer fruit stands, each season brings its own set of signature flavors and ingredients.
Even still, exploring our region's culinary landscape can feel like a daunting task. A few quick Google searches and a couple ill-advised yelp reviews later can leave the young and hungry food conseur in an unappetizing predicament. So, as a closeted local foodie of the past 10 years, I decided to cut through some of the clutter and list my own top five dishes from both the big names and “hole in the wall” places across Yuba and Sutter counties.
1. Beef pho at Hey Hey ice Cream
Arguably the best pho in Yuba City, Hey Hey Ice Cream & Vietnamese may not boast its inner noodly goodness at first glance. I originally discovered this shop after a gymnastics lesson with my daughter who cleverly blurted out “Hey hey mom, I want ice cream.”
To my surprise, this hip little nook offered a wide selection of pho dishes including the increasingly popular beverage phenomena known as bubble tea. The broth is to die for and the bowls always come loaded with an ample supply of fresh toppings and additives.
2. Seared ahi tuna appetizer at Pete’s
We love the atmosphere and seating options at Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Yuba City, which makes it ideal for both large parties and families. Their bathrooms also happen to be my daughter's favorite due to their “class and privacy.”
Aside from that, I generally don’t dine here much due to the price and relatively generic options. However, there is one thing I will order without fail and that is the seared ahi tuna appetizer. I will eat this as a meal itself and it's important to note ordering the appetizer as opposed to the salad is key. The appetizer is slightly less expensive and focuses on the fish itself while the other option features about the same amount of protein but more green filler and less pineapple salsa. Other great appetizers here include the Hawaiian sliders and lollipop chicken, in fact you really can't go wrong with the appetizer menu here at all.
3. Jamaican jerk chops at Fernando’s
As a former resident of the East Coast, I constantly crave what I can't have: Peruvian chicken and authentic Jamaican cuisine. While there are many perks to living in California, getting a good jerk here is hard to come by … at least when it comes to food.
Fernando's Cali Kitchen in Yuba City is the closest thing I’ve come to but even then I have to wait for it to come out on their daily “special menu,” so it's never a guarantee that I'll get it, which makes it all the more exciting when I do. Absence really does make the heart grow fonder. Fernando’s is well known for its staple menu and fish tacos, but the real gems get listed on the white board and vary by both the season and available ingredients. I suggest ordering anything from this menu, but if you ever see Jamaican jerk chops listed, don't hesitate to order.
4. Literally anything from Thao Kitchen
If you haven't tried Thao Kitchen Thai Cuisine in Marysville yet, you need to stop reading and get your tail out the door and into a seat at this hidden little gem of a restaurant. Despite its humble interior, this kitchen packs a high-quality punch of flavor into every dish. Both the curry and pad thai plates taste just as good the next day, so don't be shy about bringing home some leftovers. One of my personal favorite discoveries here was Thai coffee. I’ve had my fair share of Thai teas, but never recalled seeing a Thai coffee before. Needless to say, I won't be wanting coffee prepared any other way any time soon.
5. Fried shrimp at Erma Jean’s
Coming from the heart of Maryland, if there's one thing I know, it's what good soul food should taste like. Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine and Catering in Olivehurst is the only one of its kind within the tri-county area and it houses one of the crispiest, tastiest deep fried shrimp meals you'll ever eat. Admittedly, I'm not a fan of some of their side options, which really comes down to personal preference, but that fried batter takes me back to summer nights on the Chesapeake Bay every time.
I can’t leave without also mentioning Punjab Tandoori Grill in Yuba City. This Indian restaurant has the highest ratings in all of Sutter County and is widely acclaimed for having the best tandoori chicken, fish, and shrimp dishes. We always opt for one of the family meal options, which includes garlic naan bread, rice, butter chicken, tandoori chicken, veggie samosas, and sauces upon request. This spot is not to be missed, especially for those that love Indian food.