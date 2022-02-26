Top of the List

Bok Kai Parade returns for Year of the Tiger
The 142nd annual Bok Kai Parade will take place in Marysville’s historic Chinatown on Saturday, March 5.
“The Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee is proud to present the 142 Bok Kai Parade in Marysville, returning the event to a ‘normal’ parade filled with line dancers, firecrackers, hot rods, school bands, local community support groups, much more and of course Fook Lund the lucky dragon,” said Bok Kai Parade Chairperson Candice Young Fresquez.
According to Young Fresquez, food trucks, craft vendors and Bok Kai souvenirs will also be available on Second Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The 142nd parade – which will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger – will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth and D Streets in Marysville. The procession will continue south on D Street towards First Street before turning left and continuing on to C Street.
“Catch the grand finale just before Second Street,” said Young Fresquez.
For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’
The Acting Company will present “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” on the main stage at the Acting Company Theater in Yuba City March 18 through April 10.
Directed by Chris Collier and written by Neil Simon, the comedy follows middle-aged, married, overworked and overweight Barney Cashman, who wants to join the sexual revolution, and the ensuing hijinx that follow.
Tickets cost $20 and performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. During opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B St., Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance.
“The Acting Company has installed two ionization systems on its HVACs which eliminates 99.4 percent of COVID-19 through its ventilation systems,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “Before entering the theater, The Acting Company recommends that patrons be vaccinated or tested COVID-19 negative with no symptoms and masked if they are unvaccinated. Hand sanitizer is in the lobby and all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected prior to each show.”
For more information, call 530-751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture events
Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose
March 3 at 6 p.m.
This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field
March 9 at 5 p.m.
Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
Hub Club Photography Group
March 9 at 7 p.m.
The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
ARTrium Vibe
March 10 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a concert entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Theater Art Gallery Reception
March 11 at 5 p.m.
The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host an artist reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside a variety of visiting artists. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
TCD Movie Night – “Ahead of the Curve”
February 11 – Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. This month, “Ahead of the Curve” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
DST Craft Cocktail Competition & Professional Bartender Tasting/Tips
March 13 at 2 p.m.
Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host a craft cocktail competition and professional bartender tasting event at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Attendees get the chance to compete against other non-professional “bartenders” to see who has the secret touch for the best cocktail. Each drink will be judged under three different categories: People’s choice, Judges’ Choice and Professional Bartenders’ Choice. Each “bartender” that wins a category will receive a prize! Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to sign-up, contact abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
The Reel Book Society – “Gone Girl”
March 13, book discussion; March 27, movie screening; at 7p.m.
This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Gone Girl,” by Gillian Flynn. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
Poetry Square
March 17 at 7 p.m.
Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Mick Martin Big Blues Band
March 19 at 7 p.m.
Blues and rock artist Mick Martin – the host/producer of “The Blues Party” on Capital
Public Radio – is bringing his big band to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, to rock the house. His history as a professional musician reads like a veritable who’s who in the blues world. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
All About the Arts Talk Show
March 20 at 4 p.m.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Artist’s Alchemy
March 22 at 4 p.m.
Artist's Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Yuba-Sutter Comedy Showcase
March 25; Bar opens at 6p.m., Event begins at 7 p.m.
In coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Stoney Meagher will present his comedy showcase along with a talented lineup of comedians at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Tickets can be purchased online and individual or table seating is available. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Solo Sessions
March 26 at 1 p.m.
Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“Out to Pasture”
March 26 at 7p.m. and March 27 at 2 p.m.
Presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, “Out to Pasture” is a one woman show that introduces us to Jennifer, a professional, wife, daughter, and mother, as she approaches her 50th birthday. The play, starting Alison Gilbreath, explores the humorous and raw moments of grappling with physical changes, a changing identity, jobs, kids, aging parents, and society’s stereotypes. “Out to Pasture” was written by Michelle Carter and is directed by Jenny Connors and features Erik Dahl. The play will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. For more information or to purchase tickets, 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.