After 30 years in business, the motorsports dealership Twin Rivers Polaris is changing ownership with the retirement of its former owners, Bill and Patty Fortna.
Bill Fortna had just left his job as an auto mechanic when the couple set out to start their own business.
“It was a family affair,” Patty Fortna said.
Formerly a B&P gas station, the building that would later become Twin Rivers Polaris required extensive upkeep with the help of the couple’s family. In its early days, the building could only fit one model unit on the floor, Bill Fortna said.
As the dealership got off the ground, the couple also ran a standard automotive shop on the premises.
“We just worked and worked really hard, turning the years over. Pretty soon, Polaris had grown so much that we actually had to shut down the automotive shop,” Bill Fortna said.
As Twin Rivers Polaris saw physical growth, it also changed through its inventory. In its early years, the Fortnas primarily sold snowmobiles and watercraft before moving on to motorcycles. They were able to obtain offroad vehicles soon after, which has become their primary inventory to this day.
“The offroad stuff was our bread and butter. To this day, that’s all we sell,” Bill Fortna said.
As Polaris dealers, the Fortnas were able to travel across the country to attend conventions to view new and upcoming products. Patty Fortna remembers visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida, seven times because of these conventions.
“The conventions were where all the new stuff was being unveiled. It was under great secrecy,” she said. “There was all this fanfare with revealing a new product. It was so exciting. It’s kind of like Apple when they unveil a new product.”
What originally drew the couple to becoming a Polaris dealership was the fact that its products were all American made, Bill Fortna said. Over the years, the couple’s belief in the product pushed them to keep going as they observed the vehicles’ safety standards and overall quality.
“I know a lot of other dealers that sell other brands, and they’ll all tell you that Polaris is the most innovative brand out there,” Bill Fortna said.
His last day with Twin Rivers Polaris was on June 12 after officially selling the business to Ben Milner of Work and Play Powersports, a Yamaha and Honda dealership. Milner recently purchased a 40,000-square-foot building to house Twin Rivers Polaris in the coming months, Bill Fortna said.
“In reality, we’re out of room here. Polaris is growing so much. They have so much product now. … We need a bigger everything,” he said.
Despite selling the business, Bill and Patty Fortna will remain familiar faces for Twin Rivers Polaris. Milner approached the couple four years ago with an interest in buying the business and they feel that their dealership is in good hands.
“I really wanted him to get this dealership. He knows how to run this dealership. Doing something here is a lot different than just another business. He’s really good at it,” Bill Fortna said.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better buyer,” Patty Fortna replied.
The couple anticipates that the transition period will end by late summer. During retirement, the couple looks forward to going back out on the trail and riding the same all-terrain vehicles they have been selling for 30 years.
Milner looks forward to taking on Twin Rivers Polaris and continuing the Fortnas’ work in providing quality off-roading equipment.
“I’m excited to bring in a brand new face to the dealership. The crew here is a huge part of this success,” Milner said.