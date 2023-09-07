Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is offering the community another chance to partake in a free opening reception inside its local art gallery. Attending one of these events is similar to visiting an art museum, only there’s complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers and a chance to meet the exhibiting artists. 

This opportunity will again be available on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Friday’s event features the works of Elizabeth Overton and Isabella Avila, two artists whose pieces will be on display for the remainder of the month inside the Theatre Art Gallery.

