There's a new comedy production team in town under the guise of Here Comes Trouble Entertainment. Here Comes Trouble is led by Rudy Gonzales, a longtime comedy addict and owner of Rudy's Fantastic Shine based in Dobbins.

“I’ve been doing comedy for about seven years now,” said Gonzales. “My catch phrase has always been ‘where’s my trouble makers at?’ So that’s what sparked the branding and once an opportunity opened up for comedy at the R Wagon, we officially started the program in January.”  

