There's a new comedy production team in town under the guise of Here Comes Trouble Entertainment. Here Comes Trouble is led by Rudy Gonzales, a longtime comedy addict and owner of Rudy's Fantastic Shine based in Dobbins.
“I’ve been doing comedy for about seven years now,” said Gonzales. “My catch phrase has always been ‘where’s my trouble makers at?’ So that’s what sparked the branding and once an opportunity opened up for comedy at the R Wagon, we officially started the program in January.”
Gonzales was there back when Angel Diaz was hosting his open mic comedy nights at the old Cellar & Sudz off Plumas Street in Yuba City. For many, this was their first exposure to live comedy in the Yuba-Sutter area and the venue helped give local jokesters a place to test their skills.
After this movement disbursed, Stoney Meagher stepped in with Stoney Stone Comedy productions, which Gonzales followed heavily, getting involved as much as possible.
Meagher has now branched off into the Rancho Cordova area and Gonzales is carrying the comedic torch, so to speak, keeping things rolling and expanding throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.
“I've always loved making other people laugh,” said Gonzales. “Because I had a traumatic childhood, I wanted to show other people who’ve gone through trauma that there could be love, joy, peace, and happiness in their life. I feel like comedy helps people see that.”
Here Comes Trouble currently has two main recurring venues, R Wagon Bar in Browns Valley
and Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe in Marysville. R Wagon Bar is a 21-and-up venue that usually hosts performances on the third Saturday of each month. Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe is more of an all-ages venue or “PG-13” with shows occurring, most often, on the first Friday of each month.
Those that frequent the R Wagon may have recognized the comic genius that is Chicago Steve Barkley. Barkley has been working professionally as a comic for over 40 years and now resides in Brownsville. He also serves as a booker for Here Comes Trouble Entertainment, helping to rein in more talent from across county lines.
“I'm very grateful that he’s a mentor of mine and to have him teaching me things from his years of expertise,” added Gonzales.
In the future, Gonzales hopes to include certain themed elements to his shows such as “Chicano oldies,” “Hip-Hop,” and “Soul.’’ For now, patrons can expect a $10 charge for admission, a portion of which goes toward supporting the performing comics.
For more information about upcoming shows, look for Here Comes Trouble Entertainment on Facebook, or contact Gonzales at 916-869-2873, or email rudyscomedy2022@gmail.com.