How much wood could a WoodButcher butch if a WoodButcher could butch wood? A WoodButcher would butch all the wood that an old bridge could, which is where the WoodButcher butchered its wood.

The destruction of an old river bridge in Meridian, and its subsequent repurposing into a bar, inspired the catchy name which has since christened this downtown Marysville tavern.

