How much wood could a WoodButcher butch if a WoodButcher could butch wood? A WoodButcher would butch all the wood that an old bridge could, which is where the WoodButcher butchered its wood.
The destruction of an old river bridge in Meridian, and its subsequent repurposing into a bar, inspired the catchy name which has since christened this downtown Marysville tavern.
Erected in the 1970s, the WoodButcher has continued to carve a unique niche for itself, catching the curious eye of locals and travelers alike.
“It's really cool to still see the little wooden knobs and metal embellishments,” said Nicole Franco, the WoodButcher's spunky new owner. “I don’t even know what some of the parts are called, but it's from the remnants of the old bridge.”
After working eight years as one of its bartenders, Franco bought the WoodButcher from its retiring former owner Weldon Bell. Records show that Bell had succeeded ownership from George Matsuda in 2004 at which point the bar had been utilized as a seafood, steak, and Japanese restaurant.
Standing amidst its rustic charm, and seemingly ancient brick floors, it's hard to believe that the WoodButcher is only half a century old. Still, the history of its loyal customers is well documented upon the beams and pillars of this wood-decked bar. Decades worth of photographs, memorabilia, and sports decor all meld mysteriously into one cohesive unit.
“It's pretty much everything you could want in a bar,” said one veteran patron known as “Butler.” “Good drinks, great people, and sports on TV. It's like family here.”
Franco’s popularity was undeniable as nearly a dozen customers stopped by for a greeting during her brief 30-minute interview. “Good vibes only” seemed to be the general theme for this bar which was well supported by its bright and cheeky staff.
Since taking ownership last August, Franco has managed a complete overhaul of the kitchen and upgraded many of the plumbing and electrical systems throughout the building.
Aside from these necessary improvements, and the unsheathing of the tavern's custom window panels, Franco has left the business relatively untouched. She has instead focused on hosting community events such as paint nights, trivia, and professional stretch sessions.
“During the 15 years I worked as a bartender, I always had my own ideas of the kind of place I would want and the things I would do, if I ever did. … And now, with Charlie and my awesome staff’s support, they are all becoming real,” said Franco excitedly. “My main goal here is to create a positive, fun and affordable experience with creative feel good and delicious food, for all kinds of people, every day.”
The events Franco hosts inevitably draw in crowds but it seems to be the food that keeps them coming back. Franco also happens to be the WoodBitcher’s head chef and enjoys creating menus based on weekday alliterations such as Mojito Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, and Weiner Wednesdays.
“I'm very inspired by my Filipino heritage,” said Franco. “As things progress, I'm hoping to introduce more of my culture's food as well.”
Franco and her staff appear dedicated toward keeping the WoodButcher both engaging and affordable. Menu items and beverages rarely exceed $7 with $5 all you can eat “fill a bowl” specials offered on Sundays.
“We’re not a full-fledged restaurant, but I definitely don’t let me customers go hungry,” added Franco.
While most bars tend to cater toward the night owl schedule, the WoodButcher opens its doors as early as 7 a.m. This schedule helps give early risers and retirees a fun place to start their day and appeals to those working the graveyard shifts at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital.
“It's just really cool to see the different crowds come in and get to know peoples routine,” said Charlie Williams, Franco's longtime partner and employee. “There’s really never a dull moment and that's one of the things I love about it.”
For those that like to game, the WoodButcher also offers pool, darts, and shuffleboard, perhaps being the only local bar to provide the latter. Trying to sum up the WoodButcher in roughly 600 words seems a near impossible task. The best course of action would be to drop by and experience the place first hand at 301 C St. in Marysville.
“I never would’ve known how much of a job I was buying myself, but it’s been such an exhausting and amazing and humbling experience I literally wouldn’t change it,” said Franco.