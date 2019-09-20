Catharina Amir, 54 Sacramento 

Amir said she has traveled a few times a week from Sacramento to Dobbins for some 13 years. She said once she hits Marysville, the sight of the abandoned buildings is sad. 

Q: What do you think can be fixed or improved in Marysville?

A:  The abandoned buildings on the main strip. I heard the owner doesn’t want to do anything with it. 

Q: Why is that an issue for you? 

A: It looks horrible. If people could go in and do something in there this place would really blossom. At least make it look good on the outside.

Q: What’s the solution?

A: Maybe people could petition or talk to whoever owns the building. It’s sad that it’s been sitting there doing nothing for so long. 

Tags

Recommended for you