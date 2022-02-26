Working to make Yuba County a destination for innovation, prosperity and rich community collaboration, the business development initiative Yes to Yuba has been created to build on established development processes within Yuba County and help local businesses new and old thrive.
“Yes to Yuba is a county wide movement where we’re saying ‘Yes to Business’ and ‘Yes to Yuba County,” said Rachel Downs, Yuba County business and community engagement manager and Yes to Yuba lead. “It is an enhancement to the existing development process, where the county is serving as a resource for businesses, building bridges between public and private project stakeholders.”
Downs said Yes to Yuba is inclusive within Yuba County and works across jurisdictions between the county, cities, special agencies like Yuba Water Agency, Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation.
“It is an attitude of partnership, communication and commitment to our business community,” said Downs.
Yes to Yuba connects businesses with local resources, and Downs, while sharing the vision of development within Yuba County and provides a feeling of concierge service in navigating local permits or licenses.
“It’s a customized road map for those looking to start, grow or relocate a business in Yuba county,” said Downs.
While momentum had been building around the idea of Yes to Yuba for some time, Downs said the business development initiative officially launched in November 2021.
“County leadership set the tone many years ago for our departments to be ‘yes minded,’ improving our processes to make doing business in Yuba County a great experience,” said Downs. “However, sometimes continuity between different departments which specialize in their own subject matter can be challenging. It was important to bring on a dedicated point of contact for real estate agents, developers, and businesses to interface with, to bring multiple inputs of information together and synthesize it for the business owner or developer.”
As the Yes to Yuba lead, Downs works with several representatives of departments within Yuba County where development projects happen, including Jeremy Strang, Yuba County Building Department and Code Enforcement manager; Clark Pickell, Yuba County Environmental Health director; Mike Lee, Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency director; Kevin Perkins, Yuba County Planning manager; and Dan Peterson, Yuba County Public Works director.
“We want to spread the word that Yuba County is an amazing place for people to live, work and play,” said Downs. “A place where starting, growing or relocating a business here is not only the easy choice, but an exciting one. The world of development and small business is challenging enough as it is – it can be scary, financially exhausting, and downright intimidating – but if you have the support of a whole community behind you, joining you on the journey, it creates a lighter load for all.”
Downs said to help local businesses succeed, the initiative focuses on connecting businesses to the right resources to support their unique needs; sharing development information including transportation masterplans, proposed subdivisions and the most up to date tabulations of residential growth; and help businesses navigate the local regulatory process of permits and licenses while providing quick responses to questions with innovative problem solving.
“As we build on each of these pillars, the momentum of Yes to Yuba will become more widely known,” said Downs. “As we help businesses connect to existing resources like workforce services, financial institutions, or like-minded entrepreneurs, our community fabric is enriched. And as we share the vision of development within the county, awareness of planned housing and capital improvements increases. And finally, as we shepherd businesses through the permitting and licensing processes, we reduce challenges on their journey.”
For more information, visit www.yestoyuba.com.