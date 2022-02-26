We asked our Facebook friends: Why should people move to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region?; and what makes the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region special? Here's what people had to say:
Why should people move to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region?
Johnann Johnson: The beautiful backdrop of the Sutter Buttes and surrounded by the coastal range and Sierras make it a great place for the views. Close to bigger cities but not in them.
It’s an agricultural dream. If you want to grow a garden or farm it’s perfect. Our local soil is amazing. We have a rich history of cultural integration. There are absolutely wonderful faith communities of many different kinds. You can get to know your neighbors.
Great schools - MHS graduate here! It is small business friendly.
Kelly Buchanan: Well Plumas Lake is the best community in our region and a great place to raise your kids! Made the move here 12 years ago and it was the best decision we could have made.
Barbara McRee Miller: It’s a great place to live. It’s close to the ocean, close to the mountains with skiing etc and close to the city. Love it here!
Ashley Swetzer: It’s a good place to live. Plenty of school and things to do for kids. Good for young couples starting out. It’s a 2 hour drive to San Francisco and 1 hour away from the mountains. Affordable apartments too.
Valerie Kidd Gillum: The number one best reason to move to Yuba/Sutter area is the people. The people who will stand by you through thick and thin. These kinds of people you will not find anywhere else, you can search the entire U.S. and not find this type of loyalty, dedication, and authenticity.
Nicholas Davoren: We moved our business here three years ago because of affordability, attractive historic architecture, parks, mobility (intersection of three state highways), proximity to Sacramento, workforce, and a very engaged population that tirelessly works to improve the quality of life here. It has been a great community for us to build our business.
What makes the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region special?
Jenna Roberts: Our area has its issues, but it’s home. What’s special about it, to me, is that it’s where I was born. It’s where my grandmother and great-grandmother lived. It’s where my military family finally settled so that I could attend school with the same group of kids for six years in a row. In sixth grade, I attended three different schools as we transitioned from military to civilian.
I graduated from high school in 1989, and my classmates are still a closely woven network of friends reaching out and supporting one another.
I have some of my teachers from high school as friends on Facebook, who prayed for me when I was desperately ill. They continue to encourage me.
I’m proud of our history. I’m proud of our Buttes. I’m proud to be from Olivehurst.