The Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City will be hosting the Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase Concert starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday. This performance will feature the winners of the 2023 Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Young Artist Competition, Lauren Robles and Griffin Haydon, as soloists.

Robles will play the First Movement of Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in A Minor on violin while Haydon showcases his cello in “Danse Rustique” by Willian Henry Squire. These artists will each perform their winning solos longside the Yuba Sutter Symphony under the direction of Corey Kersting.

