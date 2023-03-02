The Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City will be hosting the Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase Concert starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday. This performance will feature the winners of the 2023 Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Young Artist Competition, Lauren Robles and Griffin Haydon, as soloists.
Robles will play the First Movement of Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in A Minor on violin while Haydon showcases his cello in “Danse Rustique” by Willian Henry Squire. These artists will each perform their winning solos longside the Yuba Sutter Symphony under the direction of Corey Kersting.
“We are very excited to be able to present this concert,” said Kersting. “These talented young people deserve this opportunity to share their music with a full orchestra. We are very proud of them and the music education programs in our community that have nurtured them.”
The Young Artist Showcase Concert was created by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society and the Yuba Sutter Symphony over 30 years ago. Organizers said that its purpose is to give young gifted musicians the rare opportunity to play a solo piece with full orchestra accompaniment.
According to Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, many of the former winners have gone on to careers in music and music education and some have returned to the Yuba-Sutter area as both music teachers and performers.
In addition to the Yuba Sutter Symphony, the Yuba Sutter Youth Symphony will also be performing at the concert. The Youth Symphony is composed of talented local youth who have been invited to play in this special orchestra throughout the year. This group will perform a combined piece with the Yuba Sutter Symphony as well.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church is located at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.