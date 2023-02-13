From racing airplanes to wrangling canines and cruising around on a Harley trike motorcycle, Audrey Young admits to being a bit of a senior thrill seeker. While many still refer to her as, “Willa,” her middle name, her last name seems just as fitting in this case.

Young migrated to the West Coast from Pennsylvania while following her husband's career path as a helicopter pilot. The logging trade brought them down from Washington state and into Yuba City around 1974 where the couple quickly established roots. Fast forward nine years and Young was embarking on a new business endeavor, Tropical Paradise Pet Grooming, a salon for dogs.

Tags

Recommended for you