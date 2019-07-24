TODAY
EVENTS
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates this program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song. From 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. 624 E Street, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 742-2787. Email:email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org
Concerts in the Park with Charged Particles, 7 p.m.–9 p.m., Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City. Cost: Free.
Operation Backpack, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 1st Street, Marysville. Donate new backpacks and school supplies for children in need. Call: 743-1558. Email: silverdollarmarysville@yahoo.com.
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series. Live music from 7 p.m-9 p.m., Deatsch Park, 3rd and D streets, Marysville. Cost: Free.
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday - children of all ages are welcome and Frida Kahlo’s Garden inspired activities will be part of the event, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Rascal Flatts: Summer Playlist Tour 2019, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
Summer Up Water Ballet production,
6:30 p.m., Morehead Family Community Pool, 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter. The Sutter Youth Organization presents a synchronized swimming event to showcase a youth water ballet class. Donations go to Morehead Family Community Pool. Cost: $1.
Widowed Persons Association - Lunch, 1 P.M., City Grill, 1912 HWY 65, Wheatland. Call: 674-7045.