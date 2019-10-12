EVENTS
5th annual Yuba Sutter Mall Pumpkin Festival, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Hundreds of pumpkins for kids to decorate, face painting and more. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermall.com.
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. For more information, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or the Acting Company Facebook page. The show plays from Sept. 20 through Oct. 27.
Free health screenings and flu shots, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Richland Housing Grounds, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.