Marysville Peach Festival
Today-Saturday
20th annual Marysville Peach Festival, today from 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m-10 p.m., D Street between First and Seventh streets, Marysville. Crafts and food vendors, a variety of peach-themed foods as well as entertainment. Cost: Free. Web: marysvillepeachfest.com. Marysville Peach Festival 5k, Saturday, 8 a.m., starts behind the Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 1st Street, Marysville. Peaches and Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 1st Street, Marysville. The Marysville Future Farmers of America Ag Boosters will help raise money for scholarships for the Marysville High FFA students.
“Mamma Mia”
Today-Saturday-Sunday
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
Hard Rock hiring event
Today
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain hiring event, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. Some of the careers include finance, cage, marketing, security and surveillance. Web: hardrockhotelsacramento.com/careers.
Obon Odori Festival
Saturday
The annual Obon Odori Festival, 4 p.m., Buddhist Church of Marysville, 125 B Street, Marysville. Services for July and August memorials at 4 p.m., followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m. The Grass Valley Taiko, a drumming group, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Teriyaki chicken and rice meals available for $14. Call 743-6426.
Sutter Buttes wineries
Saturday-Sunday
Wineries of the Sutter Buttes event. Three wineries located near the Sutter Buttes will be open this weekend. Cordi Winery, 10401 Ingram Lane, Live Oak, and Munger Family Vineyard, 2144 Irwin Ave., Sutter, will be open noon-5 p.m. and Sicilia Vineyards, 3981 Nuestro Road, Yuba City, will be open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Facebook.com/events/497450737670234/ Email: wineriesofthesutterbuttes@gmail.com.
Food, food everywhere!
Sunday
Yuba City Food Truck Mania, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sam Brannon Park Yuba City, 812 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Contact Yuba City Community Services at 822-4650.