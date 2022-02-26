Now in their 41st year, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has a wide assortment of programming planned for 2022.
“We never let up and kept bringing meaningful events to the community even during the height of the pandemic,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Our two theaters, two art galleries and various digital platforms are brimming with concerts, exhibitions, programs and other content.”
Read said it is vital for any community to have an active arts and culture scene and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture takes its leadership role very seriously.
“There is much to celebrate in that one of Yuba-Sutter’s greatest cultural assets is the ethnic diversity we enjoy, which brings a richness to our lives,” said Read. “Everything from the food and music and local history of different groups in our region, including the indigenous cultures, makes our community more affluent as a result. All of this results in a better quality of life for residents and contributes to economic development.”
In addition to providing a wide range of artistically driven community events, the organization also takes great pride in helping to provide marketing and other support for the entire
creative sector.
“We received an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts which is a re-granting grant enabling us to provide funding for local arts and culture organizations and individual artists,” said Read.
According to Read, March is packed full of entertainment including a performance by Mick Martin Big Blues Band on March 19 and the first Yuba-Sutter Comedy Showcase in more than two years will be held on March 25. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will also present the one-woman show “Out to Pasture” on March 26-27.
In April, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a pandemic-delayed birthday bash on the 23rd.
“Join us for a fabulous catered dinner, wine, mixed drinks, live entertainment from multi-cultural groups, a silent auction, and so much more,” said Read. “All proceeds will go to help fund the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts renovation of the 299 seat Main Stage Theater at the back of the facility.”
May is going to be full of music, with Mariachi Bonitas de Deborah Klinger set to play a fundraiser concert for the Yuba-Sutter Alliance for Hispanic Advancement and to support a Yuba Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra on the 6th and the Yuba-Sutter Big Band Jazz Orchestra holding their spring concert on May 7.
“Be sure to wear your dancing shoes,” said Read.
According to Read, the all-female Mariachi orchestra was created to share the captivating art of Mariachi music and is under the direction of award-winning musician Dinorah Klingler, who started the group to create a space for female Mariachi musicians to voice their love for Mariachi.
The Yuba Sutter Big Band includes over 20 local professional musicians playing tunes from the American Songbook and jazz versions of other popular songs under the musical direction of Gay Galvin and band manager Deanna Wiseman.
Read said Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s diverse virtual programs – which include All About the Arts, Artist’s Alchemy, Poetry Square, Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field, Solo Sessions and the Reel Book Society – will continue monthly as well.
“We also host various art and culture groups in our facilities each month,” said Read. “These include the Hub Camera Club, the Tri-County Diversity film series and History Talks and Tours in collaboration with the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission.”
According to Read, the two art galleries run by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will continue to feature the work of local artists throughout the rest of the year, including a whole new
group of anchor artists at the Theater Gallery at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. These featured artists include Lila Rivera, Chris Thompson, Jessie Harris, Dude Green and special guest artist, Nida Kaiser, who will be collectively displaying a remarkable range of work from metal sculpture to indigenous-themed jewelry, ceramics, and paintings.
“Throughout the year, we’ll bring in more music acts including a bluegrass band in June, more
theater events, film festivals and special guest artists in our galleries while continuing our
mainstay Arts in Education and Veterans Art programs,” said Read.
For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.