An artistic renaissance of sorts has been sweeping through the region as local communities break free from pandemic restrictions and resume life as it used to be. Some of the area's most recent events have put a strong focus on the creative richness of local high school students. This includes the return of a live Poetry Out Loud and Scholastic Art & Writing Awards event and a series of student art exhibits launched by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
River Valley High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts were the first to premier their works and they will soon be followed by the art department of Yuba City High School.
Three years ago, Yuba City High School had fully installed its student art exhibit but was forced to cancel its opening reception at the last minute due to state mandated closures as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. That show was never able to open.
But this year, curators brought the school back for a new Yuba City High School student art exhibit through April 21 at the Burrows Center gallery located at 624 E St. in Marysville. To celebrate, a free opening reception with refreshments will be held at the gallery on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
This show has been curated by the school's art department staff including Pamela Nowak, Carob Bradlyn, George Unpingco, Abigail Schicht, Jennifer Bell, and Athena Garner.
Event organizers and Yuba Sutter Arts staff believe these art shows give students a forum for public exhibition and work to celebrate a whole new generation of artists. Yuba Sutter Arts said that part of its mission is to promote exposure to the arts and to support art education for youth throughout the local community. Attendees can expect to see a wide range of creative talents and even some contenders for this year’s Congressional Art Competition.
Following the reception, the gallery will be accessible by appointment by calling 742-2787 or writing to email@yubasutterarts.org.