An artistic renaissance of sorts has been sweeping through the region as local communities break free from pandemic restrictions and resume life as it used to be. Some of the area's most recent events have put a strong focus on the creative richness of local high school students. This includes the return of a live Poetry Out Loud and Scholastic Art & Writing Awards event and a series of student art exhibits launched by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

River Valley High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts were the first to premier their works and they will soon be followed by the art department of Yuba City High School.

