“Motherhood Out Loud” will be opening this weekend in Yuba City just in time for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday. This show marks the second production of the newly formed Convergence Theatre Company, which launched with a timely production of “ROE” by Lisa Loomer last fall. 

The idea for “Motherhood Out Loud” was first conceived by Susan Rose and Joan Stein and then curated into a collection of short scenes and monologues by 14 different playwrights, including Loomer. 

