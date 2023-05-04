“Motherhood Out Loud” will be opening this weekend in Yuba City just in time for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday. This show marks the second production of the newly formed Convergence Theatre Company, which launched with a timely production of “ROE” by Lisa Loomer last fall.
The idea for “Motherhood Out Loud” was first conceived by Susan Rose and Joan Stein and then curated into a collection of short scenes and monologues by 14 different playwrights, including Loomer.
Sometimes funny, sometimes tragic, “Motherhood Out Loud” covers a wide spectrum of parenthood from the cradle to the grave. It is a deep dive into the joys, challenges, and struggles that surround motherhood and childrearing.
In its first chapter, “Fast Births,” audiences witness the miracle of life followed by a new mom receiving unwanted sex advice from her own mother. “First Day” introduces the topics of adoption, surrogacy, gender identity and radical acceptance. Other chapters cover the “birds and the bees,” step-motherhood, first dates, leaving the nest, marriage, and loss.
This production, directed by Shamaya Sutton, is a first for the Yuba-Sutter area and will be featuring more than a few new faces and debut performances from the cast. The show’s ensemble appears as follows: Crystal DeMeritt, Salma Alfaqeeh, Erika Walsh-Wray, Cloud Adams, Cathy Willoughby, Lawrence Hearn, Mariah Larios, Alyssa Fesler, Johnathan Sexton, Wendi Jellsey, Tyler Zepp, EverLynn Sutton, Billie Sexton and Ava Walsh-Wray.
“The ‘Motherhood Out Loud’ process has been full of laughs, tears, and discoveries,” said Sutton. “The stories and connections we’ve shared with each other go above and beyond anything that could ever be played out on stage. My hope is that the audience will be inspired by some of the show's themes and leave the theater wanting to know more about these people and the special moments that went on behind the scenes.”
“Motherhood Out Loud” will open at 7 p.m. on Friday and run until May 14. Show times are set for 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. matinee scheduled for each Sunday. An additional 2 p.m. performance will be held on May 13.
All performances will be held inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about the production, or to purchase tickets, go to convergencetheatreco.org.