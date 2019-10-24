For the 30th year in a row, Yuba City will be welcoming a delegation from Toride City, Japan, as part of the sister city program, according to a press release from Yuba City Community Services Director Brad McIntire.
Toride City is an agricultural community located between two rivers and a small mountain range in the Ibaraki Prefecture, one hour north of Tokoyo, the release said. The two cities became sister cities in 1989 to promote the ties of friendship and mutual understanding. This year’s delegation includes 20 students ranging from 13-16 years old and six adults. The mayor of Toride City as well as members of the city’s board of education and city hall will be part of the delegation.
The students will stay with local host families during their stay and will attend school with their host family. Other activities on the itinerary for the delegation include a tour of Yuba City, visiting the California Highway Patrol Academy, Shoei Foods, the Sutter County Museum and taking trips to Sacramento and San Francisco, according to the release.
The delegation will arrive in Yuba City on Oct. 29 for a welcoming ceremony at city hall at 4 p.m. For more information on how to get involved with the program contact Spencer Morrison at 455-5447.