Yuba Gardens Intermediate School in Olivehurst will be hosting its Spring Concert and Art Show starting at 6 p.m. today. This year's concert will feature the world premiere of “ME (reAffirmation)" by the widely recognized and international composer, Randall Standridge.

“We are very proud to have had the opportunity to commission this piece as well as perform it,” said Becky Stewart, the school’s music director. “This is always an exciting concert because we get to see the students' growth for the year on display. … We are so excited to be a part of "The unBroken Project" which focuses on mental health and provokes discussions about all aspects of mental health.”

