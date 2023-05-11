Yuba Gardens Intermediate School in Olivehurst will be hosting its Spring Concert and Art Show starting at 6 p.m. today. This year's concert will feature the world premiere of “ME (reAffirmation)" by the widely recognized and international composer, Randall Standridge.
“We are very proud to have had the opportunity to commission this piece as well as perform it,” said Becky Stewart, the school’s music director. “This is always an exciting concert because we get to see the students' growth for the year on display. … We are so excited to be a part of "‘The unBroken Project"’ which focuses on mental health and provokes discussions about all aspects of mental health.”
Stewart is credited for taking the initiative to commission Standridge for this piece which will be included in his latest work, “The UnBroken Project.”
This new song has been described by the school’s faculty as a deep, emotional dive into the composer’s journey of being a victim of bullying and the challenges of learning to love himself in the midst of hate.
“It is with immense gratitude and pride that I present my new composition, ‘ME (reAffirmation),’” stated Standridge. “This Grade 1.5-2 work takes themes from Affirmation and, instead of a celebration, turns them into a lullaby of comfort, a gentle song that whispers back across the years to my younger self ‘it's going to be okay.’ Late in the piece, a defiant heartbeat is heard that grows to the climax, before resolving to a gentle message of hope.”
The Yuba Gardens Bband has achieved many high honors including a silver rating at the nationally-ranked Forum Festival putting themit in the top 20 percent % of middle school bands in the country.
“Yuba Gardens Music program has elevated itself to the highest standards under the direction of award-winning music director Becky Stewart,” said Dr. Fal Asrani, superintendent for the Marysville Joint Unified School DIstrict. “I’d like to be among the first to congratulate Ms. Stewart on being recognized as Title 1 Music Educator of the Year by the California Music Educators Association Capital Section Board."
The public is invited to attend the Yuba Gardens Spring Concert, which will be held at 1964 11th Ave. in Olivehurst starting at 6 p.m. “ME (reAffirmation)” will be made available to the public following its premiere at the concert.